Richard Sherman breaks down Bills CB Dane Jackson’s interception on Twitter

Richard Sherman is one of the smarter distillers of cornerback knowledge you’ll find. Not a surprise, considering that Sherman had what could be considered to be a future Hall of Fame career with the Seahawks, 49ers, and Buccaneers.

We know this at Touchdown Wire, because we’ve asked Sherm to break down the top cornerbacks in the 2022 draft, and it was a master class.

When Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, subbing in as the team’s top cornerback while the injured Tre’Davious White waits to get back on the field, intercepted a Matthew Stafford pass with 12:57 left in the first half of the 2022 regular-season opener…

Sherm was right on the spot with the analysis.

Butt to the sideline playing with vision is the future of CB play. Argue with ya self. https://t.co/ilz0J4XLKD — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 9, 2022

What he means here is that Jackson was playing bail coverage, keeping his eyes to the quarterback, and that allowed him to close to the ball in time. It wasn’t a great throw, but Jackson still had the right position to make the pick.

Sherm then got into it with ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, a friend of Stafford’s since the two quarterbacks played together with the Lions.

Lmao clutch? Lmao Tartt dropped the pick. Lmao laughable. You will be a homer for your friend. More power to you. The tape doesnt match — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 9, 2022

The play he’s referring to is 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt’s dropped Stafford interception in the fourth quarter of the 2021 NFC Championship game. Tartt had the ball all the way, and if he’d caught it, we might have had a different NFC team in the Super Bowl last season.

Jaquiski Tartt dropped this easy interception in the 4th quarter. The Rams went on to tie the game at 17 on the same drive. pic.twitter.com/3v6xOUCQV9 — Impulse Sports (@Impulse__Sports) January 31, 2022

One thing we already know — if Sherm has made up his mind about something, and he’s sure of it, you’d better bring receipts to the table if you choose to argue.

