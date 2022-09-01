Richard Sherman boldly predicts 49ers to win Super Bowl, top Rams in division

Uncle Sherm boldly picks 49ers to win Super Bowl, NFC West originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 2022 NFL season is right around the corner, and the 49ers are set to begin their quest to reach Super Bowl LVII and win the franchise’s sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

San Francisco has a team that can contend and was close to reaching Super Bowl LVI but fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the 2022 NFC Championship Game. With the season starting next Thursday, predictions for the upcoming year are in full force.

Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman believes San Francisco is coming out of a tough NFC West in 2022 which includes the Rams, the winners of Super Bowl LVI.

“San Francisco 49ers come out of that division in my humble opinion,” Sherman said on “The Richard Sherman Podcast” Thursday. “Because the Rams are 1-6 against the San Francisco 49ers, and a dropped interception away from being 0-7 in the last seven meetings. That’s going to be tough to overcome.

“They won the one they needed; they won the NFC Championship to the Super Bowl. If you can have any one, I’m sure both teams would have picked that one. I just don’t see them beating [the 49ers] consistently this year because San Francisco arguably has gotten better.”

Additionally, Sherman predicts that the 49ers will be one of the last two teams in Glendale, Ariz., playing for the Lombardi Trophy against the Buffalo Bills.

“Like getting Von Miller was like it’s hard to describe, you know, it’s kind of like what the Rams did, you know, [Buffalo] didn’t need him,” Sherman said of the Bills.

“It’s an embarrassment of riches, and they got it. They were a championship roster who likely would have been in the Super Bowl, had their own overtime rules been a little different, but they aren’t. And they weren’t, but I think that they’ll come out of AFC. I got them in the Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers.”

Story continues

With the matchup all set for Sherman, the former cornerback isn’t hiding his bias on who would win the possible matchup between the 49ers and Bills next year in Super Bowl LVII.

"I got San Francisco winning, Kyle Shanahan finally getting his Super Bowl that he’s been needing, and send me my ring,” Sherman added.

The matchup is possible, considering the two teams have rosters that many in the NFL will envy. The Bills will need to get through a challenging AFC with plenty of contenders standing in their way.

RELATED: Richard Sherman predicts Nick Bosa as DPOY, jokes what new contract will need

Meanwhile, the 49ers’ Super Bowl hopes rest on the shoulders of Trey Lance. San Francisco anticipates that he’s the right guy to be the starting quarterback despite Jimmy Garoppolo being on the roster.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast