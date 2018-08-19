Richard Sherman blasts NFL: New helmet rule 'is idiotic and should be dismissed'

NBC Sports Bay Area staff
NBC Sports BayArea

Following Saturday's preseason loss to the Texans, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and several players weighed in on the NFL's new rule prohibiting players from lowering their head to initiate contact on tackles.

A day later, veteran cornerback Richard Sherman posted a series of tweets regarding the rule and he didn't hold back at all.

In two preseason games, the 49ers have been flagged three times, including twice on Saturday, for violations of the controversial rule.

Sherman has yet to play this preseason as he recovers from a hamstring injury.


