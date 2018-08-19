Richard Sherman blasts NFL: New helmet rule 'is idiotic and should be dismissed'

Following Saturday's preseason loss to the Texans, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and several players weighed in on the NFL's new rule prohibiting players from lowering their head to initiate contact on tackles.

A day later, veteran cornerback Richard Sherman posted a series of tweets regarding the rule and he didn't hold back at all.

To all those ppl including those who made the rule. I want a video of YOU running full speed and being lead by anything but your head while also attempting to bring down a moving target. You will soon realize it's impossible. https://t.co/QFyENU6LKf — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) August 19, 2018

There is no "make adjustment" to the way you tackle. Even in a perfect form tackle the body is led by the head. The rule is idiotic And should be dismissed immediately. When you watch rugby players tackle they are still lead by their head. Will be flag football soon. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) August 19, 2018

This is considered a good Rugby tackle. It would be a for sure penalty in our league. https://t.co/2EqxrKwgCC — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) August 19, 2018

In two preseason games, the 49ers have been flagged three times, including twice on Saturday, for violations of the controversial rule.

Sherman has yet to play this preseason as he recovers from a hamstring injury.



