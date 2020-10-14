What Richard Sherman believes went wrong in 49ers' loss to Dolphins

49ers' loss to Dolphins was 'perfect storm,' Sherman says originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In veteran cornerback Richard Sherman's eyes, just about everything that could've gone wrong for the 49ers did in last Sunday's 43-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Brian Allen, starting at cornerback a day after being flexed to the 53-man roster from the pratice squad, struggled in the secondary with Sherman (calf) and Emmanuel Moseley (concussion protocol) out. Ahkello Witherspoon, dealing with a hamstring injury himself and unable to start, replaced Allen in the second quarter.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo started for the first time since sustaining a high ankle sprain in Week 2, and he was benched at halftime after the worst half of his 49ers career. The offense, led by a hobbled QB in the first half and backup C.J. Beathard in the second, failed to compile over 300 total yards for the first time all season.

When that happens, there's not much you can do.

"It was just a perfect storm of things going bad," Sherman explained Wednesday on The Cris Collinsworth Podcast featuring Richard Sherman.

"It's unfortunate. Brian Allen was kind of put in a tough position, didn't get enough days of practice, didn't get enough reps to be adequately prepared, unfortunately. That's no fault of his own. There were some situations going on that prevented that, and Jimmy (Garoppolo was) trying to fight through an injury. It's always tough to get back. Miami did a great job putting pressure on him, and hitting him every chance they got."

Sherman told Collinsworth that Sunday's loss was just "one of those things" that happens to every NFL team at some point. The timing couldn't have been worse for the 49ers.

Beginning Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium, the 49ers have the league's most difficult remaining schedule. The stretch would be grueling enough at full strength, but the 49ers are dealing with major injuries on both sides at the ball. They're also just 2-3 after five weeks, leaving little margin for error moving forward.

The 49ers, at the very least, are starting to get health on their side. Coach Kyle Shanahan is optimistic Moseley will return Sunday, and Garoppolo had no limitations in practice Wednesday. With another week of practice, Shanahan is confident the offense will be much better against the Rams.

Sherman likely won't play Sunday after suffering a setback in his injury rehab, but he thinks better days are ahead for the 49ers.

"I'm looking forward to seeing Jimmy and those guys (on offense) bounce back, and [getting] healthier in the secondary," Sherman continued. "Emmanuel Moseley's coming back this week, so hopefully that'll shore things up."