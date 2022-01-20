Richard Sherman believes Jimmy Garoppolo should start next season for 49ers

Sherman believes Jimmy G should start for 49ers next season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Even in the middle of a playoff run, the Jimmy Garoppolo Debate continues to rage on.

Mostly due to the fact that the 49ers keep winning big games with their veteran quarterback under center.

Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman has been vocal regarding his support of his former QB and believes San Francisco should not only keep, but continue starting Garoppolo next season, despite mortgaging the future for Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In the latest episode of the Richard Sherman Podcast, the veteran had plenty of thoughts on his former team's quarterback situation after the NFC Wild Card win over the Dallas Cowboys.

"I think he should be the starter again," Sherman said. "People forget that Aaron [Rodgers] didn't start his first year and didn't start his second year. They're so ready to rush him in there and they're rushing him in there with expectation and that's the hardest thing to do because everybody's like 'look what Josh Allen did' and it's like Josh Allen's first couple years he wasn't this Josh Allen. Then it's like 'look at Patrick Mahomes' and it's like yeah but Patrick Mahomes had his growing pains as well and it's cool what he's doing, but if you send him in with those expectations, you have nothing but disappointment."

Since being traded to the 49ers midway through the 2017 NFL season, San Francisco is 34-15 in games Garoppolo has started, including a 3-1 record in the playoffs.

"Jimmy is winning ball games, Jimmy has a winning record and has won games and got you to the playoffs again," Sherman added. "It's a lack of appreciation and it's really sad because the appreciation isn't going to start when Trey [Lance] starts playing quarterback, because you're not even appreciating winning. Some of these fans aren't even appreciating the win.



"So when you sit there and say that -- and they're saying that as if they would expect Trey to come in and be perfect and that's unfair to Trey."

Sherman believes that it will be difficult for Lance to follow Garoppolo's success and that fans will be quick to criticize him at the first sign of trouble.

"It's almost like recency bias and people wanting everything to be (perfect). Because if (Trey) doesn't come in there and have success, they're going to crucify him," Sherman said. "And that's unfair to him. It's like hey he's following a quarterback who is really good and really winning, so if he comes in here and isn't threading the needle or if he overthrows a couple passes or if he throws a few interceptions, you're going to crucify him like this instead of saying 'okay, let him develop, let him take his time.'

"And that's the part where I think Jimmy G needs to continue to stay because while they have this window they want immediate success. These fans are like 'hey I want it now." I'm not sure you would get that immediately with Trey, just because he's a young quarterback. He may go off immediately and be an All-Pro, but if he's not, it gets to be a really messy situation."

Garoppolo is owed $24 million next season in the final year of his contract and some have speculated as to how it will play into San Francisco's roster construction in the immediate future. If the 49ers can afford to keep Garoppolo, would it be beneficial to have him on the roster while easing Lance into the starting role full-time? Is that even possible?

"And you don't want to (start Lance) without Jimmy there," Sherman said. "Because if you do it, and you're like 'Woah this is a bit much for him early,' that's it. There are no arguments, no debates anymore. No 'where's Jimmy?' No Jimmy to save you, it's going to be like oh you wanted to get rid of Jimmy, now you gotta reap what you sow.

"There have been few and far between rookies who have come into this game ready to dominate and play at the level the fans expect them to play. But he's the new, shiny thing so the fans are like 'well put him in.' It's like Jimmy has won you guys like 50 games or something crazy."

The more that Garoppolo and the 49ers continue to win, especially in the postseason, the more difficult this decision will inevitably be when the team addresses it in the offseason.

Until then, San Francisco will continue to throw all their support behind the quarterback who is likely to start Saturday night against the Green Bay Packers in an NFC Divisional Round Game at Lambeau Field.

