Richard Sherman believes Earl Thomas to decide between 49ers, Cowboys

Richard Sherman believes a reunion is possible with Earl Thomas with the 49ers, but not if the Dallas Cowboys come calling.

The 49ers cornerback told The Athletic's Matt Barrows and the Sacramento Bee's Chris Biderman that the free-agent safety would choose the Cowboys if the offers are equal. Still, Sherman believes his former Seattle Seahawks teammate would be a perfect fit in Santa Clara.

Just bumped into Richard Sherman who continues to recruit former teammate and soon-to-be FA Earl Thomas. Said the Cowboys will be very much in the mix and if offers are even Thomas will go to Dallas. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) February 27, 2019

A candid Richard Sherman on free agent safety Earl Thomas: ‘If the money's equal, he's going to Dallas.' But he expects the #49ers to be a clear option. Called SF an ‘easy fit' for the All-Pro. — Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) February 27, 2019

Thomas and Sherman played together in Seattle for seven seasons, forming the backbone of the NFL's most formidable secondary: The "Legion of Boom." Sherman signed with the rival 49ers last offseason, and Thomas seems like a lock to leave the Pacific Northwest after a tense season in Seattle.

Sherman has made it clear all offseason that he wants Thomas to come to the Bay Area, and the 29-year-old would upgrade the 49ers' secondary. San Francisco has plenty of salary-cap space, but Thomas' age means that price will be a factor in whether or not the 49ers ultimately will sign him.

But if they do, Sherman's probably going to be happier than just about all of his teammates.