Richard Sherman will be back in practice Tuesday

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman did not play against the Falcons last Sunday because of a hamstring injury, but said last week that his goal was to return to action against the Rams this Saturday night.

Sherman’s week is starting off with a reason to think he can reach that goal. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said at Tuesday’s press conference that Sherman will take part in practice later in the day.

Shanahan said that Sherman will be a full participant, although the practice is a walkthrough rather than a full speed workout so it still bears watching to see what he does on Wednesday.

Cornerback K'Waun Williams is also set to practice after missing last Sunday with a concussion. Safety Jaquiski Tartt will remain out with injured ribs as the team start its on-field work for Week 16.