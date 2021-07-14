Richard Sherman arrested, jailed on burglary domestic violence charge

Sherman arrested, jailed on burglary domestic violence charge originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Richard Sherman, a free-agent cornerback who played the past three seasons with the 49ers, is being held in a Seattle jail on a charge of burglary domestic violence, according to court records.

Sherman was booked at 6:08 a.m. PT on Wednesday morning. The charge is being investigated as a felony, court records indicate. He was denied bail, likely because he has yet to appear in front of a judge.

Details of the charge have not been released.

The NFL Players Association released the following statement. Sherman also serves as a vice president on the NFLPA executive board.

Sherman, 33, is an NFL All-Decade cornerback for the 2010s after playing seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

He signed with the 49ers in 2018 after the Seahawks released him.

Sherman has been named to the Pro Bowl team five times. He is a three-time All-Pro selection.

Sherman represents himself as his own agent. He remains unsigned as a free agent, and has indicated he is waiting for the right team and opportunity to continue his career.

He grew up in the Los Angeles area, and finished No. 2 in the class of 420 at Manuel Dominguez High School in Compton with a 4.1 GPA.