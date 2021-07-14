Richard Sherman arrested, jailed in burglary domestic violence case

Sherman arrested, jailed in burglary domestic violence case originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Richard Sherman, a free-agent cornerback who played the previous three seasons with the 49ers, is being held in a Seattle jail while under investigation in a burglary domestic violence case, according to court records.

Sherman was booked at 6:08 a.m. PT on Wednesday. The case is being investigated as a felony, court records indicate. He was denied bail, likely because he has yet to appear in front of a judge.

Details of the case have not been released.

Sherman serves as a vice president on the NFL Players Association's executive board, and the union released the following statement.

Sherman, 33, is an NFL All-Decade cornerback for the 2010s after playing seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He signed with the 49ers in 2018 after the Seahawks released him.

Sherman has been named to the Pro Bowl team five times. He is a three-time All-Pro selection.

Sherman represents himself as his own agent. He remains unsigned as a free agent, and has indicated he is waiting for the right team and opportunity to continue his career.

