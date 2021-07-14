Richard Sherman Arrested for 'Burglary Domestic Violence,' Denied Bail: Report

Outspoken NFL free agent Richard Sherman was arrested early Wednesday after reportedly breaking into a family member’s home in Redmond, Wash.



According to TMZ Sports, police were called around 2 a.m. after a member of Sherman’s family claimed that Sherman had broken into a home where he doesn’t live. Officers reportedly arrived at the residence where they encountered Sherman, who was allegedly combative during questioning.



From TMZ Sports:



Sherman allegedly fought with cops so much ... we’re told a K9 was deployed to take down the NFL player and help bring him into custody. Cops say he was taken to the hospital to be looked at for possible injuries before he was eventually booked at the county jail. There’s more ... the Redmond P.D. spokesperson also tells us the Washington State Patrol is involved in the case, after Sherman allegedly crashed his vehicle into a cement freeway barrier before he advanced on foot to the home.

Sherman was booked around 6 a.m. Wednesday “at the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle and is being investigated for burglary domestic violence, which is a felony charge, according to public records,” ESPN reports.



Sherman was denied bail, which is reportedly standard procedure when suspects are arrested for domestic violence.



Sherman, 33, spent last season with the San Francisco 49ers after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Seattle Seahawks.



ESPN notes that “Sherman also is a vice president of the NFL Players Association’s executive committee.”



“We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved,” the NFLPA said in a statement to ESPN. “We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us.”



