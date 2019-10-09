Richard Sherman will apologize to Baker Mayfield for false handshake story

Well, #DapGate didn't last long.

Following the 49ers' 31-3 beatdown of the Browns on "Monday Night Football," Richard Sherman told NFL.com's Mike Silver that San Francisco's defense was "pissed off" that Baker Mayfield didn't shake their hands at the coin toss.

Because Mayfield is an easy target, people immediately started taking shots at the Browns quarterback. However, it quickly was discovered that Sherman wasn't being on the level as video emerged Tuesday showing Mayfield daping up Sherman, tight end George Kittle and defensive end DeForest Buckner prior to the coin toss at Levi's Stadium.

Sherman then tried to clarify his claim while blasting Mayfield again. He called the dap "petty" and noted Mayfield didn't shake his hand again after the coin was flipped.

Well, after a day of defending his lie, the 49ers cornerback went on "The Pat McAfee Show" and said he would apologize to Mayfield.

"It's going to be a bit of both," Sherman said when asked if he was going to own the mistake or just move on. "It's definitely my bad. I never want anyone to have to deal with some s--t that they didn't do, you know? The questions that he's going to get -- the annoying nonsense questions about something that happened in a game that's already been done -- sure, he'll get an apology for that. I'll probably reach out via text or social media to try and get a hold of him and talk to him in person, on the phone.

But yeah, he definitely deserves an apology and that's my bad on that."

Well, guess that conspiracy is over with.

Sherman and the 49ers have been one of the best teams in football through the first five weeks, and they passed their first real test of the season in torching Mayfield and the Browns.

Now that #DapGate is over, the 49ers can turn their attention to their key Week 6 game against the Rams, while Mayfield and the Browns will go back to the drawing board in search of a way to turn around a season that is close to circling the drain.

