Richard Sherman to be active for Buccaneers at Patriots Sunday

Bruce Arians says Sherman to be active for Bucs Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As if Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed anymore storylines, insert Richard Sherman.

The newly-signed cornerback will be active for Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium, Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians announced, after the five-time Pro Bowler and three-time First Team All-Pro joined the team earlier this week.

#Bucs coach Bruce Arians said newly signed FA CB Richard Sherman will be active on Sunday. Sounds like he had a good week of practice. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2021

The 33-year-old Sherman had faced off against Brady and the Patriots three times as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

In the first meeting between the teams in 2012 in Seattle, Sherman famously asked Brady "you mad, bro?" after the Seahawks erased a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to stun the Patriots, 24-23. But after New England's 28-24 victory over Seattle in Super Bowl XLIX, Sherman was among the first members of the Seahawks to congratulate Brady, producing this memorable image.

Richard Sherman and Tom Brady are on the same team 👀 pic.twitter.com/PJ6OHnWPGc — ESPN (@espn) September 29, 2021

In Sherman's lone trip to Foxboro, Seattle beat New England, 31-24, in a Sunday Night Football epic in which Brady's pass to Rob Gronkowski -- also returning to Gillette this week -- fell incomplete on a fourth-and-goal from the Seahawks' 1-yard line.

After spending the first seven years of his career in Seattle, Sherman spent the last three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

Tampa Bay has been atrocious on defense in its 2-1 start, 27th in the NFL in yards allowed per game at 402 and dead last against the pass, at 338.3 yards per contest.