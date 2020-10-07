Richard Sherman, 49ers targeting Week 6 vs. Rams for return from IR

Sherman, 49ers targeting Week 6 vs. Rams for return from IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have been the walking wounded for much of the 2020 NFL season, but they hopefully will be getting healthier in the coming weeks.

While Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas are out for the season with ACL injuries, the beleaguered defense should be a much-needed boost soon.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Wednesday that the 49ers hope to have veteran cornerback Richard Sherman practicing this week and have him back on the field in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Sherman was placed on injured reserve with a strained calf following the 49ers' Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Week 6 return links up with what Sherman told Cris Collinsworth on The Cris Collinsworth Podcast featuring Richard Sherman.

"We're trying to get that figured out right now," Sherman said when asked about his return date. "I'm trying to make it back for that game (on October 18 vs. the Rams). The plan was for me to practice this week. We're still working through that. This rehab process, they are way more meticulous than way back in the day when they tell you to tape it up and just get back out there, give your all, and let you go.



"They're concerned with the long-term, making sure I'm able to play the whole season. We'll see. I'm fighting to get out there when you're here wearing your mask and mak[ing] sure you drink with it, and eat with it on, and don't remove (it)."

With Sherman, Emmanuel Moseley and Ahkello Witherspoon all injured, Jason Verrett and Dontae Johnson starting at cornerback in their absence.

At 2-2, the 49ers are in danger of dropping out of the playoff picture if they can't string together some wins in the coming weeks.

They'll face the 1-3 Miami Dolphins on Sunday before starting a treacherous stretch that sees them face the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams twice.

The 49ers hope to get quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back this week from a high ankle sprain, which would be a big lift to an offense that struggled during Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Getting Garoppolo and Sherman back for the tough part of their schedule should give the 49ers hope they can survive the choppy early-season waters and make it back to the postseason.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast