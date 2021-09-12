Richard Sherman-49ers reunion 'possibility' after Jason Verrett injury

Sherman-49ers reunion 'possibility' after Verrett injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Even before the likely season-ending injury to cornerback Jason Verrett, the 49ers discussed a reunion with Richard Sherman.

“We’ve discussed it and I’ve talked to Sherm about it, too,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Sherm’s always a possibility.”

Sherman, 33, remains a free agent after a tumultuous offseason that included an arrest in the Seattle area. He spent the previous three seasons with the 49ers, and recorded 116 total tackles, four interceptions (one for a touchdown) and one fumble recovery in 34 regular-season games.

He played in just five games last season because of a calf injury he sustained in the season opener.

The 49ers are thin at cornerback. Starting corner Emmanuel Moseley sat out Sunday’s opener at the Detroit Lions with a knee injury. He could return for the Week 2 game at Philadelphia.

Rookie Deommodore Lenoir started for Moseley. Veteran Dontae Johnson subbed in for Verrett in the fourth quarter.

Verrett likely sustained a season-ending torn ACL, Shanahan said.

The 49ers signed veteran cornerback Josh Norman last week. He was inactive on Sunday but is likely to be available for a large role next week.