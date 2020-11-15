Richard Sherman, 49ers furious after absurd penalty on Drew Brees sack

Sherman, 49ers furious over absurd penalty on Brees sack originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

49ers fans undoubtedly had flashbacks to Ahmad Brooks' 2013 strip-sack that wasn't Sunday, when Kentavious Street was called for roughing the passer while sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Well guys... we found it. The worst roughing the passer in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/PTGxVeqV3L — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 15, 2020

The hit appeared to be clean and by the letter of the law, but a flag was thrown, giving the Saints 10 yards (half the distance to the goal) and setting them up at the 49ers' 11-yard line. New Orleans would later tie the game at 10 on a 2-yard touchdown run from Alvin Kamara.

Richard Sherman, Solomon Thomas and Jaquiski Tartt, all of whom are out with injury, were understandably furious with the call.

I don’t understand that call!! Street landed off to the side smh — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) November 15, 2020

No sense at all. There is literally nothing he can do. He’s getting pushed in the back and still tries to go off to the side https://t.co/X80vcA8G0F — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) November 15, 2020

The zebras 😤 — Jaquiski ‘Quaski’ Tartt (@Quaski29) November 15, 2020

That is ridiculous. He turned to the side. Nothing more he can do? — Solomon Thomas (@SollyThomas90) November 15, 2020

Street's sack appeared to be as clean as could be, but NFL rules do state that a defender must try not to land on a quarterback with most of his weight.

From the NFL rulebook:



Defensive player must not unnecessarily or violently throw QB down or land on top of him with all or most of the defender’s weight. Defensive player must strive to wrap up QB and not land on the passer with all or most of his body weight. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 15, 2020

As Sherman and Thomas noted, it appeared that Street landed on his side and was being pushed in the back while he was making the tackle, making it hard to avoid landing on Brees.

49ers fans will remember back in a 2013 game against the Saints that Brooks sacked Brees and forced a fumble that was recovered by Patrick Willis, appearing to seal the win for the 49ers. But Brooks was called for unnecessary roughness and the Saints retained possession and went on to kick a game-tying field goal. New Orleans wound up winning the game 23-20.

Street's play won't forever be a cringe-worthy play like Brooks', but that doesn't make the call any less egregious.