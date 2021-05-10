Richard Sherman, 49ers have discussed contract, but nothing is imminent

The 49ers and Richard Sherman are talking. But there may not be any action.

Sherman and the 49ers have had preliminary discussions about Sherman playing another year in San Francisco, but a signing is not imminent according to the Sacramento Bee.

That matches what Sherman himself said Wednesday, when he said it was possible he could play for the 49ers but if something happens it would likely happen during training camp or the regular season. Sherman had previously indicated he wouldn’t be back in San Francisco in 2021, but he has since softened on that.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said after the draft he was open to Sherman returning.

“We love Sherm. He’s a friend. I’ve got as much respect for him as anyone I’ve ever coached,” Shanahan said. “Sherm’s in a good situation to where, Sherm’s a businessman. He’s going to find out the best opportunity for him. I know teams are going to want him. But when you’re in a situation like him at his age, which these guys do, and you have the credentials like he does, you sit back and you watch and you find the best opportunity for yourself. I know Sherm’s probably going to want to go to a contender just knowing him and how competitive he is. He’ll sit back and be smart and make the right decision for himself. But, when you’ve got a guy that you trust and care about and you also know how competitive he is, we will never rule him out.”

The 33-year-old Sherman played only five games for the 49ers last season and struggled through calf and Achilles injuries.

