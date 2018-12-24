Richard Sherman 1 of 3 ejected in Bears-49ers melee sparked by late hit on Mitchell Trubisky

Things got heated, and Richard Sherman got tossed Sunday after a late hit on Mitchell Trubisky led to a melee between the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears.

The fracas started when 49ers safety Marcell Harris hit the Bears quarterback when he slid on a scramble for a first down late in the fourth quarter.

Late hit happens near Bears sideline

The hit was near Trubisky’s head and happened alongside the Chicago sideline, where Bears players immediately came to the defense of their quarterback.

Players from both teams joined the skirmish that had a lot of pushing, shoving and confusion.

Officials ejected Richard Sherman after he joined a late skirmish between the Bears and 49ers on Sunday. (Getty)

Richard Sherman joins scuffle

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman came in hot and exchanged punches with Bears wide receiver Joshua Bellamy.

Officials on the field weren’t sure how to handle the situation and called up to officials in the league’s New York office to sort things out.

After a lengthy delay, officials who watched video of the incident ejected Sherman and Bellamy along with Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller. Harris was also assessed a personal foul for his hit on Trubisky.

New ground in officiating

Fox rules analyst Mike Pereira said that it was the first time officials off the scene had been given the power to make a call like that.

“We think it actually is the first time they’ve done it,” Pereira. “It’s exactly why they gave New York this authority. That’s why New York wanted to be involved, and the competition committee wanted them to be involved.”

The Bears went on to win the game, 14-9.

