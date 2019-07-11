Richard Seymour wins $59,295 at World Series of Poker

Michael David Smith
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Former NFL defensive lineman Richard Seymour turned in a solid showing at the World Series of Poker.

Seymour was eliminated last night, but not before earning $59,295 for finishing 131st in the event. Seymour has now made $638,293 in his professional poker career.

That is a far cry from the $90 million he made in his professional football career, but an impressive total for an after-football job.

The Patriots took Seymour with the sixth overall pick in the 2001 NFL draft and he won three Super Bowl rings and was a three-time first-team All-Pro in New England. He was traded to the Raiders in 2009 and played his final four seasons in Oakland.

