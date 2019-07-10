Richard Seymour still alive as World Series of Poker Main Event Day 5 begins

Former New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders defensive lineman Richard Seymour is still alive in the World Series of Poker Main Event as it opens Day 5 on Wednesday.

It’s an impressive showing for the seven-time Pro Bowler, who has been a competitive poker player for the past several years.

35th place heading into Day 5

Richard Seymour entered Day 5 of the 2019 WSOP Main Event in 35th place. (AP)

Seymour finished Tuesday night in 35th place with a 2,750,000 stack total. There are only 354 players remaining from the 8,569 players who began the tournament, the marquee event of the year for poker players. This year’s field is the second-largest in the tournament’s 50-year history.

“Day 5 @WSOP... We’re still here!!!!!,” Seymour tweeted.

Dean Morrone, a native of Dawson Creek, British Columbia, ended Day 4 with a substantial lead over the other competitors: his chip stack sits at 4,980,000, with second place Lars Bonding at 4,040,000.

The ultimate winner of the event, which had a $10,000 buy-in, will win $10 million, while others in the top nine will win at least $1 million each.

Seymour is well in the money at this point, as the top 1,286 finishers were to be paid at least $15,000.

Intimidating presence

Seymour, who is 6-foot-6, casts an intimidating presence at the poker table; he has been known to top his chip stack with one of his Super Bowl rings (he has three of them).

In April, Seymour was 15th at a World Poker Tour event at the Seminole Hard Rock in Florida, winning over $36,000; last year, he was third at a PokerStars event in the Bahamas, winning over $375,000. It was by far his biggest payday in poker to date.

He told the Patriots team website a couple of years ago that he enjoys poker because it’s “a game of people, situations, discipline, and I felt like I honed in on all of those skills as I played.”

The sixth overall pick in the 2001 draft and arguably the best 3-4 defensive end of his time, Seymour was a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this year though he was ultimately not voted as a member of the Class of 2019.

