Richard Seymour says Giants won Super Bowl XLII because he was held

Richard Seymour belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, says his former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady.

Brady shared that message on social media earlier this week, noting that the Patriots dynasty does not exist without Seymour, who won three titles under Bill Belichick and was eventually named to the Pats Hall of Fame.

I would love to see Richard Seymour inducted into NFL HOF. Not only was he a dominant player but a team-first, selfless player who played championship fb each & every wk. He was a cornerstone of the Patriots dynasty & deserves to be recognized for his contributions to fb history — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 19, 2021

Seymour was quick to express his appreciation for Brady’s recommendation, adding that the 43-year-old quarterback is the greatest of all time and has six Super Bowl rings to prove it.

But Seymour didn’t stop there. Rather, he took the opportunity to throw some shade at the New York Giants and quarterback Eli Manning, claiming that Brady would have seven rings had Big Blue offensive linemen not held him on David Tyree’s helmet catch.

thx TB12 the goat 🐐. go win lucky number 7 you always make us proud! playing against you for 12 years made me better…

if i wasn't held by 2/3 guys on the helmet catch this would be #8 @elimanning 🙃🤭 https://t.co/t2hIMKNS1H — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) January 19, 2021

Seymour’s comment was obviously tongue-in-cheek and meant in good fun, but there’s no denying that everyone on that 2007 Patriots remains somewhat miffed over failing to complete their perfect season. That loss to the Giants on the biggest stage will forever stick in their craw and why wouldn’t it? It was the biggest upset in NFL history.

Story continues

As far as Seymour and his Hall of Fame chances, they are likely slim but shouldn’t be. Defensive tackle is not exactly a glamorous position and their jobs are not glorified. Those men do the dirty work that often goes overlooked by casual viewers, and that fits Seymour’s career to a T.

Related