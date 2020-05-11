Richard Seymour reflects on 2004 Patriots: 'We had a very talented group'

Richard Seymour played on several great New England Patriots teams, but the 2004 squad might be the best of them all.

The Patriots entered the 2004 season as defending Super Bowl champs and winners of 15 straight games, including the playoffs. They were 2-0 going into a Week 4 matchup versus the rival Buffalo Bills, who, at the time, had former Patriots star Drew Bledsoe as their starting quarterback.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

New England led 24-17 with 2:59 left in the fourth quarter and Buffalo facing a 4th-and-3 situation in Patriots territory. Bledsoe dropped back to pass and Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi forced a fumble. Seymour picked up the ball and ran it back for a 68-yard touchdown to seal the win.

It was one of many great plays Seymour made during his career, one that soon will be honored in the Patriots Hall of Fame. On Monday, the team's Hall of Fame announced Seymour would be its 30th inductee. In a video conference call with reporters, Seymour talked about that touchdown against Bledsoe and the greatness of the 2004 Patriots.

"You know, it's funny. I remember when we went up to Buffalo. That was toward the end of the game. Obviously, being a teammate of Drew's early – well, early in my career – it's always fun to go against someone that you played with, just from a competitive standpoint," Seymour said. "On that play, I remember Bruschi got the strip-sack and threw the block, and then I had a host of guys leading me into the end zone. Obviously, that was fun.

"We had a very talented group. Obviously, it was a team, so nobody tried to stand out in terms of personal attention, but we had some guys on those teams, like I said, building a team from the front to the back – I think, Vince Wilfork and Ty Warren was there at that time, Jarvis Green. And then you build it from the back with Tedy Bruschi and Roman Phifer, Willie McGinest, (Mike) Vrabel. And then on the back end you had Ty Law and Rodney Harrison and all of the guys. So, it was a group effort and, like I said, I'm just glad I was a part of it."

Story continues

Listen and subscribe to Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast:

Tom Brady's offense in 2004 was very good, and the addition of veteran running back Corey Dillon gave that side of the ball tremendous balance. However, a strong argument can be made that the strength of the 2004 Patriots was the defense.

The Pats gave up the second-fewest points in the regular season. In the playoffs, they overwhelmed an elite Indianapolis Colts offense led by league MVP Peyton Manning in the AFC Divisional Round, dominated a 15-1 Pittsburgh Steelers team in the AFC Championship Game and beat a quality Philadelphia Eagles team in Super Bowl XXXIX.

Seymour played a major role on the 2004 Patriots. His play during that season is one of the best examples you can use to argue that he not only deserves to be in the Patriots Hall of Fame, but also the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Richard Seymour reflects on 2004 Patriots: 'We had a very talented group' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston