Richard Seymour named a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for 2020

For the second consecutive season, Richard Seymour has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed their Modern-era finalists, including Seymour, on Twitter Thursday night.

Seymour spent the first eight seasons of his career with the New England Patriots after being a first-round pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. The defensive lineman from Georgia would go on to have a strong career with the Patriots, winning three Super Bowls while generating 357 tackles and 39 sacks for the team.

Overall, Seymour would finish his career with 496 tackles and 57.5 sacks after spending his final four seasons with the Oakland Raiders.

Seymour's competition for enshrinement will include Troy Polamalu, Reggie Wayne, Edgerrin James, Torry Holt, John Lynch, Steve Atwater, Zach Thomas, Isaac Bruce, Leroy Butler, Tony Boselli, Alan Faneca, Steve Hutchinson, Bryant Young, and Sam Mills.

It remains to be seen if Seymour will make the cut but he'll certainly have a highly-regarded football mind campaigning for him. Bill Belichick wrote a letter to the Hall of Fame last year advocating for Seymour and his teammate, Vince Wilfork, calling them the two best defensive linemen he has ever coached.

