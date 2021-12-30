Richard Seymour named 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

Richard Seymour named 2022 Hall of Fame finalist originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Perhaps the fourth time will be the charm for Richard Seymour.

The former New England Patriots defensive tackle was selected as a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the Class of 2022 on Thursday. It's the fourth straight year Seymour has been named a finalist.

Also nominated were Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Reggie Wayne, Torry Holt, DeMarcus Ware, Patrick Willis, Jared Allen, Zach Thomas, Ronde Barber, Leroy Butler, Bryant Young, Sam Mills, Tony Boselli, and Willie Anderson.

DE @BigSey93 has been selected as a Finalist for the HOF Class of 2022.#PFHOF22 | @Patriots | @Raiders pic.twitter.com/TgA3Ys0PpE — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 30, 2021

Seymour spent eight years in New England, racking up 357 tackles and 39 sacks while earning three Super Bowl titles. The first-round pick out of Georgia spent his final four seasons with the Oakland Raiders and finished with 496 total tackles and 57.5 sacks for his spectacular NFL career.

In October, Seymour was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees will be revealed the Thursday before the Super Bowl in February.