Richard Seymour falls short in Hall of Fame vote for second straight year

Richard Seymour will have to wait at least another year to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The former New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders defensive end was snubbed for the second straight year on Saturday. After receiving the news, Seymour responded with a tweet looking ahead to next year.

I respect the process...2021 https://t.co/A2n25wP3Kr — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) February 1, 2020

Seymour also has yet to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by fans, but that honor undoubtedly should be coming sooner rather than later.

The Georgia product was picked sixth overall by the Patriots in the 2001 NFL Draft, making him Bill Belichick's first-ever first-round selection. He went on to help New England win its first three Super Bowl titles.

Seymour was selected to seven Pro Bowls. He totaled 57.5 sacks in 12 seasons with 498 tackles (91 for loss), four forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries.

While his second straight snub is a disappointment, it isn't a matter of if the Patriots great will eventually wear a gold jacket in Canton. It's a matter of when.

