Richard Seymour appears blown away by Patriots DT Christian Barmore

Pro Football Hall of Famer Richard Seymour knows a thing or two about what to look for when it comes to elite defensive linemen.

That makes it easier to take his word for it when he says New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore has the potential to be one of the best in the league at his position.

For Seymour, who had his Hall of Fame induction ceremony over the weekend, the second-year standout from the University of Alabama checks all of the boxes.

“He’s long, he’s explosive, he’s strong, he has good lateral movement,” said Seymour, per the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian. “He can collapse the pocket. He has the ability to overpower a lot of guards that he plays against, and also has the speed to get to the quarterback. I’ve really been impressed by this kid.”

“I think he has all the tools in the toolbox to be one of the best interior linemen in the league.”

An argument can be made that Barmore has been the best player on the field at training camp on both sides of the ball for the Patriots.

It certainly must feel good to receive such high praise from a legitimate legend in Seymour. Now, it’s up to Barmore to go out on the field and live up to it.

