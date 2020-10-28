Richard Rodgers making most of his new opportunity with Eagles

Once forgotten by NFL, Richard Rodgers making most of new chance with Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Richard Rodgers Sr. got a rare treat last Thursday night.

Normally, he doesn’t get the chance to watch his son play football, at least not live. But when Richard Rodgers II had one of the best and most rewarding games of his NFL career on Thursday night, dad was watching.

The elder Rodgers is on Ron Rivera’s staff in Washington, so normally he’s busy coaching on Sundays. But since the Eagles played on Thursday, he was able to sit down and watch his son live out a redemption story on national television.

After a few years of injuries, being buried on depth charts and getting released by several teams, Rodgers caught six passes for 85 yards in the Eagles’ 22-21 win over the Giants.

“It was good to see him back out there and having some success,” Rodgers Sr. said to NBC Sports Philadelphia by phone this week. “It’s always a good time when I get to sit back and watch him play.”

Because of injuries to Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, the Eagles are relying on Rodgers as their top tight end. In a huge win on Thursday night, Rodgers came through in the clutch too, catching two passes for 41 yards on the Eagles’ game-winning drive against the Giants.

Rodgers, 28, is making the most of his new opportunity.

“He’s back on track now and it’s really good to see him hang in there,” Rodgers Sr. said. “That’s my thing with him. He hung in there. He had to persevere through the injuries and being second, third on the depth chart, all those things. It’s good to see him just hang in there and do well.”

The forgotten man

The Packers drafted Rodgers — whose family and friends call him Biggie — in the third round of the 2014 draft out of Cal. And his career got off to a pretty hot start. In December of 2014, Rodgers gained fame when he caught that Hail Mary touchdown from Aaron Rodgers to take down the Lions 27-23 at Ford Field. Rodgers finished that game with 146 receiving yards and his career was taking off.

Then in Year 2, Rodgers had his best NFL season, catching 58 passes for 510 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2015. But in 2016 and 2017, there was a drop in his numbers and he soon became a free agent.

Since then, his career has been full of injuries and transactions:

April 4, 2018: Signed 1-year deal with Eagles

Sept. 4, 2018: Placed on IR with knee injury

Nov. 16, 2018: Activated off IR

March 28, 2019: Signed 2-year deal with Eagles

Aug. 30, 2019: Placed on IR with foot injury

Sept. 11, 2019: Released off IR with injury settlement

Dec. 24, 2019: Signed for stretch run by Eagles

March 30, 2020: Signed by Washington

Sept. 5, 2020: Released by Washington

Sept. 8, 2020: Signed by Eagles for third time

In 2018 and 2019, Rodgers played in eight total games and had just one catch for seven yards. It looked like his best days were clearly behind him.

Coming back from injury

As it does with many players, the NFL basically tossed aside and forgot about Rodgers. The thought that his career could be over even crossed his mind.

“That’s always a concern, especially with injuries, because you don’t know how you’re going to bounce back from an injury,” Rodgers said this week. “And that’s definitely in the back of your head. But I’ve always tried to stay positive.

“You can’t really control much with an injury. Just rehab and try to stay the course and hope everything works out in the end. That’s all you can really ask for.”

Positivity is a theme with Rodgers. He was able to stay positive through both injuries, both rehabs and every other step he has needed to take over the last few years. It wasn’t easy, but he put on a brave face.

According to Rodgers Sr., the foot injury last season was the hardest to overcome, at least from a mental standpoint.

“I think that really tested his endurance and his belief in playing football and all those things,” Rodgers Sr. said. “Once he got over that and he said he still wanted to play and he was still willing to work at it, then I thought this is good for him and he’ll be fine. It was his decisions he had to make but I think he made the right ones.”

The younger Rodgers is a pretty under-the-radar, humble and easygoing guy. He’s not boastful but has always had a quiet confidence, even dating back to his days as a freshman basketball player on the high school varsity squad.

Longtime family friend Jeff Oliver, who is the strength and conditioning coach at Holy Cross High School, where Rodgers Sr. used to coach, had the perfect way to describe Rodgers’ personality: He’s the kind of guy who will laugh at your jokes, even if they’re a little stupid.

Last offseason, Rodgers II met up with Oliver for a few weeks of training during the offseason. Oliver said Rodgers still had the same great personality he had as a teenager at his performance camps. Oliver thinks that positive energy really helped Rodgers through some rough times.

