Richard Rodgers fined $24,309, but T.J. Watt not fined for hit on Brett Hundley

The NFL fined Packers tight end Richard Rodgers $24,309 for an illegal block Sunday, via Bob McGinn of bobmcginnfootball.com.

Rodgers had a crackback block on Steelers safety Sean Davis on a 2-yard pass from Brett Hundley to Jordy Nelson in the second quarter. Officials threw a flag for unnecessary roughness, but the Steelers declined it.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt was not fined for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Hundley in the fourth quarter. Watt also was not penalized.

The league determined Hundley had become a runner, not a passer, and Watt did not lead with the crown of his helmet.