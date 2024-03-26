Who is Richard Pitino? New Mexico basketball coach, son of Rick Pitino in talks to coach Louisville

Could a Pitino return to lead Louisville back to the forefront of college basketball?

According to multiple reports on Tuesday, that may very well be in the works — just, not the Pitino that Cardinals fans may have anticipated. Louisville reportedly has had talks with Richard Pitino, the son of Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino, who coached the program from 2001-17 and is now coaching at St. John's University.

The younger of the two coaches has reportedly emerged as "a legitimate candidate" to replace Kenny Payne as the Cardinals' coach after Payne led the program to arguably its worst two-year stretch in modern history. The Cardinals had seasons of 4-28 and 8-24 for a total record of 12-52 from 2022-24. They posted an ACC record of 5-35 in that span.

Richard Pitino, meanwhile, is coming off his third season coaching the Lobos and the first one in which he led the team to the NCAA Tournament. Though the Lobos suffered a first-round exit to ACC opponent Clemson, it capped off one of the team's best season since 2013-14. New Mexico this season won the 2024 Mountain West Conference Tournament and finished the season with a 26-10 record.

Here's what you need to know of Richard Pitino amid talks he could take over at Louisville:

Who is Richard Pitino?

Richard Pitino has been associated with the game of basketball for some time, serving as the manager of Providence College in 2005. He also was an assistant basketball coach for St. Andrew's School at that time.

He began his coaching career before he graduated, serving as an assistant at the College of Charleston in 2004-05 before his 2005 graduation. He served similar roles at Northeastern, Duquesne, Louisville (twice) and Florida before earning his first head coaching job at Florida International (FIU) in 2012-13. He then coached several years at Minnesota (2013-21) before taking over at New Mexico in 2021-22, where he has remained since.

Are Richard Pitino and Rick Pitino related?

Yes, Richard Pitino is related to the former Louisville basketball coach: Richard Pitino is one of Rick Pitino and wife Joanne Minardi's's five living children, including brothers Michael, Christopher, Ryan and sister Jacqueline.

Richard Pitino coaching career

Of note, this wouldn't be the first time Richard Pitino makes his way to Louisville. He was hired there by his father in 2007, staying with the Cardinals through the 2008-09 season. In his first stint, he helped the team reach consecutive Elite Eight appearances.

After his first stint in Louisville, Richard Pitino took on a similar role under Billy Donovan at Florida in 2009, two years removed from the second of the Gators' consecutive NCAA Tournament national titles. Though they did not reach that stage again, Richard Pitino helped the team advance to the Elite Eight in 2011.

Following his two-year stint with the Gators, Richard Pitino returned to coach under his father at Louisville, this time as an associate head coach, in 2011. He stayed one season, helping guide the team to a 30-10 record and Final Four finish in the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

Following one season at FIU in 2012-13, he once again moved to a different program, becoming head coach at Minnesota in 2013-14. He led the Gophers to become NIT champions in his first season, but only reached the postseason twice more in Minneapolis: a first-round exit in 2016-17 and second-round exit in 2018-19. He was fired at Minnesota after going 14-15 in 2020-21, but was immediately rehired to New Mexico.

Here's a look at Pitino's coaching career, which began in 2004-05 at Charleston, led him through Louisville to New Mexico — and, perhaps, back to — the Cardinals:

2004-2005: College of Charleston (assistant)

2005-2006: Northeastern (assistant)

2006-2007: Duquesne (assistant)

2007-2009: Louisville (assistant)

2009-2011: Florida (assistant)

2011-2012: Louisville (associate head coach)

2012-2013: FIU

2013-2021: Minnesota

2021-present: New Mexico

Richard Pitino coaching record

Richard Pitino has amassed a 221-178 coaching record across stops at Florida International, Minnesota and New Mexico. He has six losing records in his 12 seasons as a head coach, five of which came with the Golden Gophers.

Here's a look at his records at each head coaching stop:

FIU (2012-13) : 18-14 (11-9 Sun Belt)

Minnesota (2013-21): 141-123 (54-96 Big Ten)

New Mexico (2021-present): 61-41 (23-30 Mountain West)

Career: 221-178 (87-135 in conference play)

Richard Pitino contract

Richard Pitino in May 2023 signed a contract extension with the Lobos that saw him paid $1.1 million in 2023-24 and which will raise to $1.25 million in the final year of his contract in 2027-28.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: New Mexico coach Richard Pitino, son of Rick Pitino, in talks with Louisville