Richard Pitino to Louisville basketball? Peyton Siva, fans react to his candidacy for job

New Mexico men's basketball coach Richard Pitino, the son of former Louisville coach Rick Pitino, is a candidate for U of L's coaching vacancy, The Courier Journal confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Richard Pitino just finished his third season with the Lobos. His team lost to Clemson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Mountain West champions made their first NCAA Tournament appearance in nine years.

Richard Pitino reportedly is a candidate for Louisville basketball's coaching vacancy.

Richard Pitino has gone 61-41 in three seasons at New Mexico.

He also has coached Florida International and Minnesota.

Ex-Louisville basketball player Peyton Siva, fans react to Richard Pitino news

I love Richard Pitino (he was the one who recruited me to Louisville) and think he’d be a great hire, but I’d fully support whoever the University decided to bring in! I’m just here to see Louisville get back to the top in all sports again #GoCards 🤙🏽 — Peyton Siva Jr (@PeypeySiva3) March 26, 2024

Sources: New Mexico coach Richard Pitino has had conversations with Louisville about its vacant coaching position. The son of the former Cardinals coach is in the mix. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 26, 2024

In my humble opinion…



Will Wade -Grand Slam

Chris Beard- Grand Slam

Scott Drew- Home Run

Dusty May-Triple

Pat Kelsey -Triple

Josh Shertz-Double

Richard Pitino- Foul Ball pic.twitter.com/N9LWrvgY20 — Gregory Joyner (@GregoryJoyner15) March 26, 2024

Richard Pitino is by far the youngest guy we’ve looked at and he still has 12 years of experience as a head coach. It’s kinda perfect, really. Criticize his record all you want but the dude was 30 when he took over a pretty rough program in the Big Ten. — Ryan Keeling (@keelindemtweets) March 26, 2024

We CANNOT be serious about Richard Pitino. Again, WE CANNOT BE SERIOUS ABOUT RICHARD PITINO!!!!! — Paxton Rousseau (@p_rousseau6) March 26, 2024

Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville basketball coaching search: Richard Pitino fan reactions