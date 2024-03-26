Advertisement

Richard Pitino to Louisville basketball? Peyton Siva, fans react to his candidacy for job

Prince James Story, Louisville Courier Journal
New Mexico men's basketball coach Richard Pitino, the son of former Louisville coach Rick Pitino, is a candidate for U of L's coaching vacancy, The Courier Journal confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Richard Pitino just finished his third season with the Lobos. His team lost to Clemson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Mountain West champions made their first NCAA Tournament appearance in nine years.

Richard Pitino has gone 61-41 in three seasons at New Mexico.

He also has coached Florida International and Minnesota.

