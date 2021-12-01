Richard Petty Motorsports sells majority interest to GMS Racing owner Maury Gallagher

Richard Petty Motorsports and GMS Racing announced that Richard Petty Motorsports will sell a majority interest to GMS Racing owner Maury Gallagher.

In a statement from Gallagher and Richard Petty Motorsports, it reads: “Richard Petty Motorsports has agreed to sell a majority interest to Maury Gallagher, owner of GMS Racing. Two charters are included in the agreement and will be operated during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. This is a special moment for both organizations as the Next Gen car allows a new chapter to be written.”

GMS Racing shared back in June it will expand its NASCAR operation into the Cup Series level in 2022. Ty Dillon was revealed as the driver in October. He‘ll pilot the brand-new No. 94 Chevrolet.

Richard Petty Motorsports, owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, has Erik Jones as its sole driver. His return to the No. 43 Chevy was confirmed in August. Jones is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner.

Since its formation in 2014, GMS Racing has won the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship as well as the ARCA East championship in 2019 and 2020. The organization has won 41 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races and one NASCAR Xfinity Series race through the end of the 2021 season.

Richard Petty Motorsports began racing in 2000 under a different name, Evernham Motorsports, and took on its current branding in honor of “The King” in 2009 following a merger between Gillett Evernham Motorsports and Petty Enterprises.

Since 2009, AJ Allmendinger, Kasey Kahne, Elliott Sadler, Reed Sorenson, Aric Almirola, Paul Menard, Marcos Ambrose, Sam Hornish Jr., Brian Scott, Bubba Wallace and Jones have been full-time Cup drivers for the organization. During that time, RPM has won five Cup races and two Xfinity Series races.

Petty won seven Cup championships and 198 of his 200 Cup wins driving for his family team Petty Enterprises.