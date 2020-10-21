Richard Petty Motorsports names Erik Jones as next driver of No. 43

Richard Petty Motorsports hired Erik Jones on Wednesday to replace Bubba Wallace in the No. 43 Chevrolet for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Jones, who signed a multiyear deal with RPM, makes the move from Joe Gibbs Racing, which informed him Aug. 6 he would not return to the No. 20 Toyota next season. The move brings Jones in line with the Chevrolet camp after a long tenure with Toyota, which first brought him to the NASCAR national series level in 2013.

“It is an incredible honor to have Richard Petty want you to drive for his race team and with the car number he made famous,” Jones said. “Richard Petty Motorsports has a rich history in the sport, but they are not resting on that history. They still have something to prove, and I have something to prove. We are both motivated to write a new chapter. I am proud to be a part of Richard Petty Motorsports.”

Jones is in his fourth full season of Cup Series competition. His upbringing through the NASCAR national series ranks came under the auspices of Toyota Racing Development after two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch recruited him from the Late Model ranks. That led to 18 national series wins, including the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series title in 2015.

Since Jones became a Cup Series regular in 2017, he has won twice, both times at historic tracks. His breakthrough victory came at Daytona International Speedway in July 2018, and he added a Southern 500 triumph last year at Darlington Raceway.

“Erik is an exceptionally talented driver, and we are excited to have him join our team,” said Brian Moffitt, chief executive officer at Richard Petty Motorsports. “At only 24 years old, Erik is part of NASCAR’s next generation of stars. He has won races at every level in NASCAR he has competed in — including in the NASCAR Cup Series. Erik is a proven winner and we look forward to providing him with the opportunity to add more wins to his already impressive resume.”

This season, Jones remains winless after missing the cut-off for the 16-driver playoff picture. He had qualified for the postseason in each of the last two years.

Four days after Jones was notified about his impending departure, Joe Gibbs Racing hired Christopher Bell as his replacement in the No. 20 ride. Bell, a Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate, moves over from JGR affiliate Leavine Family Racing, which will close at season’s end.

Jones replaces Wallace, who announced Sept. 21 he will join a new team co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and fellow NASCAR star Denny Hamlin in 2021. Wallace made his Cup Series debut in 2017 with Richard Petty Motorsports, driving as an interim replacement for the injured Aric Almirola, who had suffered a broken back in a crash that May at Kansas Speedway.

Crew chief Jerry Baxter will continue to lead the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE team in 2021 with Jones. It will be a reunion of sorts for Baxter and Jones, who have their connection through Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Gander Trucks for three seasons.

Richard Petty Motorsports’ most recent win came in July 2014, when Almirola drove to victory at Daytona.