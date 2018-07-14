Richard Petty Motorsports continues to seek sponsorship for Bubba Wallace

SPARTA, Kentucky – Richard Petty Motorsports states it is seeking sponsorship for some races the rest of the season for Bubba Wallace.

He is being sponsored in tonight’s Cup race at Kentucky Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) by Petty’s Garage and Medallion Bank. Those companies are tied to team owners Richard Petty and Andrew Murstein.

“Our ownership of Andrew Murstein and Richard Petty are fully behind our plan with Bubba Wallace this year and into the future,” said Brian Moffitt, chief executive officer at Richard Petty Motorsports, in a statement. “They are going to step up and support RPM with their two great companies at various races this summer, but at the same time, they want everyone to know that there are sponsorship opportunities with the Petty brand and Wallace this season. we have a unique opportunity for companies to be a part of this season, and it’s important that people know.”

This is the second race that Petty’s Garage and Medallion Bank have been Wallace’s primary sponsor. Both companies were on his car at Talladega in the April. The team has had 14 different primary sponsors in the first 19 races. Click n’ Close and World Wide Technology each have been the primary sponsor the most on the car at three races each.

Wallace starts 25th in tonight’s race. He finished 14th last weekend at Daytona, his best finish since placing eight at Texas in April.

