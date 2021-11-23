Richard Petty Motorsports adds sponsor for 2022 season

FOCUSFactor, a brain health supplement, will be the primary partner on Erik Jones‘ car for 26 Cup races in 2022, Richard Petty Motorsports announced Tuesday.

This is the company’s first partnership in NASCAR. It has signed a multi-year deal with the team.

The company’s first race on Jones’ car will be the Feb. 6 Busch Light Clash at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. FOCUSfactor also will be on Jones’ car for the Daytona 500 and the NASCAR All-Star Race.

“We are looking forward to the 2022 season – part of that excitement is the rollout of the Next Gen car, but we are equally as excited to establish a new partnership with FOCUSfactor,” Brian Moffitt, chief executive officer at Richard Petty Motorsports, said in a statement.

“NASCAR represents a very rich opportunity for FOCUSfactor,” Jack Ross, chairman and chief executive officer at Synergy CHC Corp., said in a statement. “To be partnered with Richard Petty Motorsports, and their rich history of excellence, is an amazing opportunity for the FOCUSfactor brand. Having Erik Jones, a proven NASCAR Cup Series winner, and one of NASCAR’s most talented young drivers, behind-the-wheel of our FOCUSfactor Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is something we are incredibly excited about.”

Said Jones in a statement: “Our team has really gained momentum over the last month of this year’s 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. We are even more focused on improving those finishes to start the new year strong, and with FOCUSfactor on board, we are guaranteed to be successful. It would be awesome to bring this new partner their first win – I cannot wait to get started with them.”

