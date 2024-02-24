How Will Richard lifted Florida basketball to win over Vanderbilt

Will Richard led three scores in double figures with 21 points, lifting Florida basketball to a 77-64 win over Vanderbilt before 10.358 at the O'Connell Center.

Walter Clayton Jr. added 19 points and Tyrese Samuel had 15 points. The Florida Gators (19-8, 9-5 SEC) bounced back from a 98-93 overtime loss at Alabama and improved to 12-1 at home this season.

Van-Allen Lubin led Vanderbilt (7-20, 2-12 SEC) with 15 points.

Samuel scored 11 points in the first half, helping Florida take a 35-20 lead into halftime. The Gators were held under 40 points in the first half for the first time since Jan. 31 at Kentucky, but made up for it on defense, holding the Commodores to 20 points in the first half on 7 of 27 shooting (25.9 percent).

From there, Florida extended its lead to as many as 22 points in the second half before closing the game out.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

UF basketball guard Will Richard finding his shooting stroke

Richard went 5 of 9 from 3-point range, matching a career-high with five 3-pointers to cap a week in which he went 8 of 17 from beyond the arc. Florida is going to need more big shots from Richard down the stretch in order to close out conference play on a positive note. The Gators are 12-3 on the season when Richard scores in double figures.

UF basketball defense solid throughout

In addition to holding Vanderbilt to 20 points in the first half, the Gators also were solid defending Vanderbilt on the perimeter, limiting the Commodores to 35.7 percent shooting from the floor and 22.7 percent shooting (5-22) from 3-point range. It was another pedestrian effort on the boards though as Vanderbilt outrebounded Florida 38-37.

Zyon Pullin double-digit streak comes to an end

Pullin's string of 23 straight games in double figures came to an end when he was held to 2 points on 1 of 8 shooting. Pullin impacted the game in other ways with 6 assists and one steal. The streak matched Udonis Haslem and Kenny Boynton or the third longest for a UF player since 1996-97. Florida was plus-25 in Pullin's 34 minutes on the floor.

