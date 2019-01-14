Richard Jefferson says he should have two rings: 'F***ing Kevin Durant' originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Kevin Durant changed the course of NBA history on July 4, 2016.

The Cavs had just stunned the 73-9 Warriors in the NBA Finals. Then Durant shocked the basketball world by announcing he was leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder for Golden State.

For former Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson, who was a member of that 2016 and 2017 Cavs teams, Durant joining the Warriors cost him a second ring.

The retired 17-year NBA veteran said as much in an article published on The Players' Tribune on Monday morning:

"You know what's sick? Even after all that, it genuinely pisses me off that we didn't repeat as champions. I should have two rings.

(F***ing Kevin Durant, man!!!)"

So, it appears Jefferson believes the Cavs would have won the 2017 NBA Finals if not for Durant.

Durant helped the Warriors get revenge on Jefferson and the Cavs in the 2017 NBA Finals. His 3-pointer in Game 3 gave the Warriors a 3-0 series lead and effectively ended any chance of the Cavs repeating as champs.

Jefferson was traded to Atlanta prior to the start of the 2017-18 season and waived a few days later.

Thanks to Durant, he never got that second ring.