Richard Jefferson perfectly sums up Warriors' sweep in three tweets originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Richard Jefferson knows how quick the Warriors can flip the switch. He dealt with it last year in the NBA Finals, as he faced them as a member of the Cavaliers. Now, he's seen it as an analyst.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

To date, the former small forward only has 135 tweets. His last three, however, perfectly describe the Warriors and their sweep of the Blazers in the Western Conference finals.

Here they are, from oldest to newest.

The Trailblazers are up 17 and I'm still 50/50 on if they will win this game. 😐 — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) May 17, 2019

The Trailblazers are up 17 and I'm still 50/50 on if they will win this game 😐 — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) May 19, 2019

The Trailblazers are up 17 and I'm still 50/50 on if they will win this game. 😐 — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) May 21, 2019

Notice the time stamps -- those are all tweeted in the middle of Game 2, Game 3 and Game 4.

The Warriors cliched their fifth straight trip to the NBA Finals on Monday night with a 119-117 overtime win in Game 4 of the conference finals.

In doing so, Golden State became the first team to overcome three consecutive 15-point deficits in the NBA playoffs in two decades. The Blazers actually led for more minutes than they trailed in the series, but none of that matters.

Story continues

[RELATED: Five numbers that stand out from Warriors' sweep of Blazers]

As Richard Jefferson knows, no lead is safe against the Dubs.