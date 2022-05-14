Richard Jefferson jokes Steph Curry will become 'meme' after apparent travel

Jefferson jokes Steph will become 'meme' after apparent travel originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It wouldn’t be an NBA playoff game without some viral moments, and ESPN’s Richard Jefferson thought he spotted one during Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals at Chase Center on Friday night.

During the second quarter of the Warriors’ close-out game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Steph Curry hit a 3-pointer that looked good going in, but the leadup to the trey was interesting.

The star Golden State point guard appeared to shuffle his way behind the arc before sinking the shot, and Jefferson was all over him for the apparent travel.

Richard Jefferson all over this move from Steph ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚



"That's gonna be a meme later." pic.twitter.com/EMMNGgSI85 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 14, 2022

“He 100 percent traveled. He 100 percent traveled,” Jefferson said during the ESPN broadcast. “That’s going to be a meme later.”

It wouldn’t be the first time this series Curry has been associated with a viral clip, as the entire Memphis crowd had some fun at his expense at FedExForum on Wednesday night for his “Whoop That Trick” comment made before Game 5.

The Grizzlies were irate when the referees didn’t call a traveling violation on Curry, and Golden State entered halftime with a 53-51 lead as it looks to end the series and advance to the Western Conference finals.

If things keep going Curry and the Warriors' way, they might just pull it off.