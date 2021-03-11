Richard Jefferson and Earl Watson squash the beef about Jefferson's posterizing drunk from their college days

Pac-12 Network analysts Richard Jefferson and Earl Watson hash it out and reminisce about when Jefferson, then an Arizona Wildcat, dunked over Watson, then a UCLA Bruin, in the 2001 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament.

  • ASU's Alonzo Verge impressed, but not surprised, by teammate Jaelen House's breakout performance

    Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson, Earl Watson and P.J. Carlesimo speak with No. 8 Arizona State men's basketball's Alonzo Verge after the Sun Devils' 64-59 victory over No. 9 Washington State in round one of the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament. Verge scored a season-high 26 points in the win but was quick to praise teammate Jaelen House for the victory. Next up for No. 8 Arizona State, a date with No. 1 Oregon in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

  • Daniel Jeremiah names two draft prospects Rams could target at No. 57

    Daniel Jeremiah highlighted two prospects he could see fitting well for the Rams at No. 57 overall.

  • Ja Morant, C.J. McCollum not among Team USA finalists for Tokyo Olympics

    Team USA, preparing for the Tokyo Olympics, named 57 finalists for the men's basketball roster roster.

  • Maryland beats Michigan State for first conference tournament win since 2016

    Maryland is moving on to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

  • New Texans coach David Culley: Deshaun Watson is our quarterback 'right now'

    David Culley is trying to speak Deshaun Watson's return into existence.

  • Jon Gruden's 2019 Khalil Mack comments don't reflect well on Raiders now

    The Raiders' brass is under fire after recent moves.

  • A humble Israel Adesanya reveals his true character after failed pursuit of glory

    Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.

  • What’s next for Israel Adesanya?

    Amanda Nunes continued her domination of the women's side of mixed martial arts at UFC 259, making quick work of Megan Anderson in their co-main event bout. Israel Adesanya had hoped to join Nunes as the UFC's latest champ-champ, but failed in his bid to take the light heavyweight title from Jan Blachowicz. He remains the UFC middleweight champion with the loss to Blachowicz being the first of his professional mixed martial arts career. Following UFC 259, company president Dana White addressed what's next for Adesanya. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Dana White rips 10-8 rounds for Blachowicz vs. Adesanya | UFC 259 Post-Fight

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Top 7 QBs available in free agency (and 5 others who could be traded)

    The real movement among quarterbacks might not be in free agency.

  • Laporta elected FC Barcelona's president, sends message to Messi

    Barcelona members elected Joan Laporta as club president on Sunday, turning to the man who oversaw one of their most successful periods to lead them out of an institutional and financial crisis. Laporta, who was Barca president between 2003 and 2010, won a resounding 54.28% of total votes, while Victor Font came second with 29.99% and Toni Freixa was third with 8.58%. Laporta, 58, succeeds Josep Maria Bartomeu, who resigned as president in October to avoid facing a vote of no confidence from members who turned on him after Lionel Messi tried to leave the club last August and the team were beaten 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

  • NFL trade rumors: Chiefs' surprising OL moves should lead to an obvious Eagles trade

    One of the best teams in the NFL made a huge pair of moves on Thursday - and they could impact the Eagles. By Adam Hermann

  • David Culley suggests Texans may be willing to trade Deshaun Watson

    Officially, the Texans’ stance toward disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson is that they’re keeping him, not trading him. But that stance is starting to soften. That’s the word from Jim Trotter of NFL Media, who interviewed Texans head coach David Culley for a podcast that will be posted later today. Trotter wrote on Twitter that based [more]

  • Block aid: Chiefs release starting OTs, save $18M

    Starting offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz were released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. The move will save the Chiefs more than $18 million against the 2021 salary cap, including the $12 million recaptured by releasing Fisher, the No. 1 overall pick in 2013. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for both Eric and Mitchell," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in a statement.

  • Could Jets use Sam Darnold to entice Bears to trade them Allen Robinson?

    Allen Robinson was franchise tagged by the Bears, taking a free agent target off the market. But could a Jets trade involving Sam Darnold land him?

  • Watch: Rory McIlroy hits two in water, makes quadruple bogey on No. 18

    Rory McIlroy made double bogey on his first hole and his ninth hole of the day was twice as bad, Thursday at The Players.

  • Duke pulls out of ACC Tournament, NCAA tourney streak ends

    Duke arrived at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament hoping to make an unprecedented run to extend its long NCAA Tournament streak. Instead, the Blue Devils abruptly had to pull out of the tournament and end its season due to a positive COVID-19 test and the resulting quarantining and contact tracing. The ACC announced that the Blue Devils' quarterfinal game against No. 15 Florida State for Thursday night has been canceled.

  • Updating the Browns 2021 salary cap figure

    Updating the Browns 2021 salary cap figure while factoring in the rollover money and explaining where it all comes from

  • The Bears are in a perfect position to end Russell Wilson's Seahawks career

    The quarterback believes the team he has been a part of for his entire career is holding him back. If he wants out, now is the time to strike Russell Wilson has been to two Super Bowls with the Seahawks. Photograph: Elaine Thompson/AP Russell Wilson is the latest franchise star to put himself forward for this offseason’s game of quarterback musical chairs. Wilson, his agent has been at pains to point out, has not officially demanded a trade from Seattle, but he has – in a delightfully passive-aggressive, Wilson-esque way – made it clear to the team’s decision-makers that he is unhappy with the direction of the franchise and that he would prefer to leave. According to a detailed report in The Athletic, Wilson is unhappy with the team’s roster construction, the style of head coach/chief decision-maker Pete Carroll, and the Seahawks’ offensive system. At the center of the rift are two practical elements. First, Wilson’s desire to play in a modern, pace-and-space system similar to that which the Kansas City Chiefs have built around Patrick Mahomes, with everything flowing through the quarterback. Second, Seattle’s awful offensive line, one that has ranked dead stinking last in pressure rate in three out of the past five seasons. Carroll is an old-school, pound-the-run, play-solid-defense, don’t-turn-the-ball-over, coach. That served Wilson and the Seahawks well during the early years of the duo’s partnership. Behind an all-time defense, a bulldozing run-game led by Marshawn Lynch, and the playmaking brilliance of Wilson, the team went to back-to-back Super Bowls, winning one and losing the other. But as Wilson matured into one of the most well-rounded quarterbacks in the game and the roster around him disintegrated, Carroll did not evolve. He freed up the scheme and catered the system to Wilson in part, but the foundations remained run-first and risk-averse. Whereas Wilson looked in the mirror and saw Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning – quarterbacks with the freedom to change the play at the line of scrimmage and who had near-complete autonomy over the system – Carroll looked at his quarterback and saw a fantastic cog in his machine. The scheme still won out. All the while, Wilson was taking a beating – no quarterback has been hit more since he entered the league, and no quarterback has been hit at the same rate over a three-year span as Wilson has between 2018-2021. There was a change in philosophy last season though. After a three-year drum beat of #LetRussCook, an online movement that began to infiltrate the locker room – shorthand for Let Russell Wilson Pass More – Carroll handed Wilson the reins to the offense. Still: the quarterback was seen as a player, not a collaborator. He was not offered the kind of quarterback-coach partnership that Rodgers, Manning and Brady had at the peak of their powers, the kind that Wilson believes he has earned over nine years. “I know that I’m a great football player,” Wilson said last season. “I know I’ve been great, I know I will be great, and I know I’ll continue to be great.” And Wilson was great at the start of the 2020 season. Behind’s Wilson’s excellence, Seattle averaged four-and-a-half touchdowns per game over the first half of the season, the kind of total matched only by the Brady led Patriots of 2007, Manning’s 2013 Broncos, and the 2000 Rams – widely regarded as the best offensive teams of this century. It was a stunning rebuke of the Carroll doctrine. Wilson had finally been allowed to cook, and he proved to be the best chef in the game. Through eight weeks, he topped the MVP charts; even Mahomes could not keep pace. Wilson was able to maintain all of the efficiency that has defined his game with even more explosiveness. And then he cratered. After his best start to a season, Wilson flatlined over the final eight weeks. For the first time in his career, he finished outside the top 10 in Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric, a measure of a quarterback’s down-to-down efficiency (Wilson has been a demigod of DVOA over the span of his career). In a blink, Carroll returned to the Seahawks’ style of old. When Wilson tried to offer some input into the gameplan in the middle of last season’s decline, he was rebuffed by the coaching staff. Wilson stormed out of the meeting. Like any great drama, Wilson’s real beef is not about how the team does things. It’s about respect. He wants to be a partner, a part of a decision-making board, not an employee. “The most important people in the building,” Seahawks general manager John Schneider told reporters back in 2018, “are the head coach and the quarterback.” Wilson wants to hold him to that. And then there’s his need for external respect. For all of his excellence, for all of the plaudits, Wilson has still never received a single MVP vote. By throwing more, by posting the kind of numbers he did over the first half of last season for 16 games, he thinks he can finally get his hands on the MVP – that stuff really, really matters to Wilson. At the most important position in the sport, Wilson has been the game’s most consistent performer for the better part of a decade, and this despite the sense that the Seahawks system has held him back. Seattle’s rebuttal is an obvious one: Wilson has been good because of the system and its risk-averse nature, not in spite of it. When the handbrake came off, it proved to be unsustainable. The eye test – which often involves Wilson running here, there, and everywhere to avoid pressure – does not jibe with the team’s assessment. Tired of getting hit. Tired of playing in a plodding system. Tired of not being the sole focus of the franchise, Wilson appears to want out. Like another unsettled quarterback, Deshaun Watson, Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract, arming him with a ton of leverage over the Seahawks – he will have more say than the team on where he plays in 2021 and beyond if he does move. His agent told ESPN that while Wilson will not demand an official trade, he has made it known to the Seahawks hierarchy the teams he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to move to the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, or Bears. Dak Prescott’s new bumper deal rules Dallas out, while it seems increasingly likely that Drew Brees will return for one final ride with the Saints. That leaves us with the Raiders and Bears. Chicago make the most sense. The only way for the Bears to improve this offseason is to trade for a game-changing quarterback, either Wilson or Watson. The Bears have two paths heading into 2021: they land a franchise-altering quarterback and are a playoff team with holes on the roster; or they improve marginally at quarterback – either with Mitchell Trubisky developing or by landing another option in free agency – and they fall short again. It’s impractical for Chicago to think their defense can hold up at a high level for another season. Wilson knows how quickly elite defenses age. They’re great, then they stink. A good defense is never as a reliable as a good offense: a defense requires 20 talented players, an excellent scheme and a savvy play-caller; an offense can thrive with a great quarterback and a couple of talented pieces. There are very few deals that the Bears should turn down. Hand over the roster sheet, ask the Seahawks what they want, and include whatever picks are needed to flesh out the deal. Put the pressure on Seattle to turn it down and on Wilson to say yes or no. Has this offseason noise been hot air? Are the Wilson comments and leaks about airing grievances, about politics, about public relations? Or is he really looking for a change of scenery and a better shot to win an MVP and a championship? The Bears are the ones who can force the issue. It’s a small window, but it’s one the Bears and Wilson should both try to take advantage of. Wilson has spent much of his career as a polished professional. On a team that was infamously loud and outspoken – a loudness encouraged by the coach – he was the quiet one, to the point where his teammates questioned his motives. Now, in the era of quarterback empowerment, when Watson is talking of early retirement to force Houston’s hand and Matthew Stafford was able to force a move out of Detroit, Wilson has a chance to make his move. For a man who cares so much about his legacy, how he leaves a place appears to be essential. It’s why he’s playing footsie with other teams while Watson chose to hit the burn-it-all-down button. To force a move out of Seattle, Wilson may have to follow Watson’s lead. Will he?

  • Shannon Sharpe takes shot at Kevin Durant after Nets add Blake Griffin

    Shannon Sharpe had a critical take on Kevin Durant following the Nets' acquisition of Blake Griffin.

  • Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster hints there’s no contract coming from Pittsburgh

    Are the Steelers already moved on from JuJu Smith-Schuster?