Richard Jefferson compares Vince Carter's hoops impact to Steph Curry's

We aren't sure if the 2019-20 NBA season will resume at any point in the coming months, as the league has suspended games for at least the next 30 days to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

As a result, it's possible that Vince Carter never will play in an NBA game again.

If that in fact turns out to be the case, this was the final shot of his 22-season career:

Richard Jefferson -- who was teammates with Carter in the mid-2000s on the New Jersey Nets -- posted a tribute to the eight-time All-Star on Instagram:

Let's focus on the "What Steph did to the 3pt line you did to dunking" part of the message.

Carter won the 2000 NBA Dunk Contest and arguably is the greatest dunker (in-game or otherwise) or all-time. He inspired Jefferson and countless others to get as creative as possible with their athleticism, leading to variations of dunks never before seen.

Likewise, Curry has changed the way people all over the globe play basketball and view the game.

As media personality Dan Patrick said recently:

Steph Curry changed basketball. And there aren't many players you can say, 'changed basketball.' The 2015 and 2016 seasons -- Steph Curry changed basketball. The entire league. You can't go find a Bird and Magic, you can't find a Michael Jordan, you can't find a Shaq, you couldn't find a Wilt Chamberlain.

"Everybody thinks they can find a Steph Curry. Everybody playing the game -- high school, grade school, even in college -- they think they can be Steph Curry. You feel like you could be Steph Curry. He changed the image of the NBA, and I think he's underrated because of that."

Hopefully we see Carter throw down another dunk and Curry make another 30-footer sooner rather than later.

