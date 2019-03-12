Richard Jefferson: Cavs 'would have dominated' Kevin Durant-less Warriors originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

In 2015, the Warriors beat the Cavs in six games.

In 2016, the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead and lost to the Cavs in seven games.

Then, Kevin Durant signed with Golden State.

In the 2017 Finals, Cleveland avoided a sweep by winning Game 4, but the Warriors captured the title by taking Game 5 at Oracle Arena.

According to Richard Jefferson, the result of that series would have been different had Durant stayed in Oklahoma City or signed elsewhere.

"I know we all believe -- and it's just our opinion -- that if Golden State brought back the same team, we would have dominated," Jefferson told ESPN's Zach Lowe.

Back in January, Jefferson wrote an article for The Players' Tribune and he made it clear what he believed would have happend in 2017 if Durant wasn't wearing a Warriors uniform.

"It genuinely pisses me off that we didn't repeat as champions. I should have two rings.

(F***ing Kevin Durant, man!!!)"

But he didn't say anything about "dominating" Golden State.

I'm not a big "what-if" guy, but considering the Warriors led the Cavs 3-1 despite Steph Curry not being close to 100 percent, Draymond Green being suspended for Game 5, Andrew Bogut missing Games 6 and 7, and Harrison Barnes shooting a combined 5-for-32 over the final three games ...

...I don't see how or why Jefferson believes the Cavs would have "dominated" the Dubs in 2017 if Durant wasn't there.

But everybody is entitled to their opinion and ultimately, who really cares?

