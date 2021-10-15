Richard Graves previews Dolphins-Jaguars matchup in London
NFL Network's Richard Graves previews the Miami Dolphins-Jacksonville Jaguars matchup in London. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett had a little Halloween fun when he set up a graveyard featuring some NFL quarterbacks who know him all too well.
The NFL concussion protocol was once ridiculed. Quietly, it’s become a gold standard.
Several have asked about the status of Jon Gruden’s much-hyped 10-year, $100 million contract, given his resignation after five games of his fourth season. Here’s a look at some of the issues relevant to whether and to what extent he gets paid. First, the resignation generally waives all rights to ongoing compensation. This assumes, however, [more]
Aaron Rodgers respects the fans and the city, but would never play for this franchise.
In his dealings with those in his immediate orbit, the former Raiders head coach long ago showed us where he thinks a Black man’s place in football should be Jon Gruden resigned from the Raiders on Monday. Photograph: John Hefti/AP Now that Jon Gruden has been forced out in Las Vegas – and this, after an eight years-long email trail of his racist, homophobic and misogynistic exchanges were unearthed as part of an investigation into the Washington Football Team’s fratty workplace culture – it’s w
Tom Brady was being blocked after an interception, and got some unlikely help.
The rumors have percolated in industry circles for weeks. Wednesday’s developments may have caused the rumors to transmogrify into an official report. Via Michael McCarthy and A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, Caesaers Sportsbook “is preparing go after” ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter’s contract expires in the summer of 2022. A buzz has been building among those in [more]
Thanks, NFL, for wanting more taunting penalties called.
Amari Cooper said he thought Jon Gruden, who resigned as Raiders coach on Monday night, was impulsive but never racist or misogynistic.
The biggest college football game in Week 7 sees No. 1 Georgia host No. 11 Kentucky. Our experts predict this clash and the rest of the Top 25 games.
The Cowboys are finalizing preparation for the Patriots; this time of year injuries are the talk of late week. NFL scandal happened elsewhere but ripple effects reach far and wide. | @StarConscience
It hasn't been all bad for the much-maligned 2022 QB class, but there has been more disappointing than surprisingly good so far.
Ex-Jets HC Rex Ryan has some strong opinions on Patriots QB Mac Jones.
The MLB rulebook is fuzzy about what is a check swing.
Giants safety Jabrill Peppers was straight to the point when asked how he feels about the Dallas Cowboys following the team's loss and Evan Engram getting punched in the face.
Can Chicago pull off another upset against Green Bay in Week 6? Our Bears Wire staff shares their predictions for Sunday's game.
The Buccaneers are 5-1 after quarterback Tom Brady gave another impressive performance during a Week 6 road win over the Eagles. Here's how he fared, with stats and video highlights.
Antonio Brown gives credit to Ben Roethlisberger for helping him.
Zach Ertz was emotional leaving the field on Thursday night. Did he just play his final home game? By Dave Zangaro
RB Christian McCaffrey did not participate in the Panthers' Thursday practice.