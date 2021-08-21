Richard Gouraige set to defend Emory Jones’ blindside in 2021

Name: Richard Gouraige

Number: 76

Position: Offensive Tackle

Class: Redshirt junior

Height: 6’5″

Weight: 312 lbs

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

High School: Cambridge Christian

Twitter: @richardg813

Richard Gouraige was one of the best players in the 2018 recruiting class. A four-star recruit on the 247Sports Composite, he was listed as the No. 81 player in the nation. Gouraige played on both lines of scrimmage, but he was initially recruited as a defensive end. Once he arrived at Florida, he moved to the offensive line, where he made two reserve appearances in a redshirt season in 2018.

He started making much more regular appearances a redshirt junior in 2019. He appeared in 12 of 13 games, and by the end of the season, he was the starter at left guard. He totaled five starts on the season.

Heading into 2020, Gouraige was once again projected to be a starter at left guard, and he indeed appeared and started in all 12 games as part of the offensive line whose protection allowed Kyle Trask to have a record-setting season through the air.

Gouraige saw considerable action at left tackle, as well, last season, and after the departure of Stone Forsythe, he’s the favorite to take over that starting spot. He has a difficult task ahead of him manning the most important position on the offensive line, but he’s a very experienced player. The Gators will hope that experience pays off in 2021.

