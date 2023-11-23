Richard Curtis's new Christmas movie Genie lands disappointing Rotten Tomatoes rating

Sky

Richard Curtis's new Christmas comedy Genie has landed a disappointing rating on Rotten Tomatoes after attracting largely negative reviews.

The film, which is streaming now on Peacock in the US and launches on Sky Cinema in the UK next month, follows the story of a down-on-his-luck man called Bernard (Paapa Essiedu).

After missing his daughter's birthday, Bernard's wife separates from him, and he's also fired from his job. In the wake of these disasters, he accidentally unleashes a genie called Flora (Melissa McCarthy) and uses the wishes granted to try to put his life back on track.

Curtis, who has written the screenplay, is no stranger to Christmas fare, having written and directed Love Actually.

However, going by the first reviews of Genie, this may not be one to add to the all-time classics list, with the movie earning only 25% on Rotten Tomatoes.

While more positive reviews suggest it is "gentle" fun with strong turns from its leads, others have argued that it lacks originality, one reviewer even calling the movie "unremittingly awful".

Here's what critics have been saying:

"The narrative contains little in the way of surprises, and viewers will easily predict what waits around each corner. However, that doesn't detract from the stellar leads."

“Genie is not a powerful viewing experience, and comedic value is tested at times, but it’s gentle work with a pleasing Christmas atmosphere."

"It’s certainly a wholesome Christmas cookie of a movie, so if that’s your thing by all means make it a holiday streaming snack. But it’s my wish that Melissa McCarthy would finally get the great comedy she deserves."

"You can’t blame [Curtis] for attempting to go back to the yuletide well; after all, his Love Actually has become such a cinematic holiday staple that for many people it now ranks alongside It’s a Wonderful Life and Die Hard as required Christmastime viewing. This latest effort, however, is unlikely to join that pantheon."

"Blend Elf with Aladdin and you’d get something like Genie, a new Peacock movie that’s genuinely likable for a while before you realize it’s run out of new ideas and has no clue where to go with the ones it has left."

"The film generates some intermittent laughs with its assortment of genie-out-of-bottle gags. However, it’s essentially only a slight twist on a sappy formula as stale as recycled fruitcake."

"An unremittingly awful, bafflingly terrible and defanged bit of seasonal gibberish: a fantasy comedy which forgets to put in gags and which cheats its own narrative rules. Watching it is like trailing around a year-round Christmas market in March."

Genie is available to watch on Peacock in the US and will be released on Sky Cinema in the UK on December 1.

