Richard Arnold's Mason Greenwood letter – what he said and what he meant

Six months after attempted rape charges were dropped against Mason Greenwood, Manchester United explained in a 688-word letter to fans why he must finally leave Manchester United. Telegraph Sport dissects Richard Arnold’s entire message and explores where it leaves the club and Greenwood:

Addressing the critics

“Now that we have concluded and announced the outcome of the club’s investigation into Mason Greenwood, I want to be direct and transparent with our fans about the process and the reasons for our decision. This was an internal disciplinary investigation between employer and employee which would ordinarily take place outside of the public eye. Given the public nature of the allegations and Mason’s profile, I acknowledge that this was not an ordinary situation, but I felt it important that we still follow due process and, so far as possible, avoid media comment until I had made a definitive decision.”

An explanation from United had been long overdue, and Arnold underlines here that it is he who takes responsibility for the decision, rather it being a shared verdict from the club. Greenwood last played for United on January 22 2022 in a 1-0 win over West Ham but remained on full pay. Charges of attempted rape and assault against the 21-year-old former England international were dropped on 2 February 2023 but a reputation crisis had been erupting after reports last week that United were preparing to retain the player.

A complex process

“When audio footage and imagery was posted online in January 2022, my feelings were of shock and concern for the alleged victim. Her welfare, wishes and perspective have been central to the club’s approach ever since, as have the club’s standards and values. While we immediately concluded that Mason should be suspended pending investigation, we were also conscious of our duty of care towards him and the importance of making a decision based on full information. Until February this year, this was a matter for the police and the Crown Prosecution Service. It was only when charges were dropped that the club discussed the allegations with Mason and others involved in the case. Our investigation sought to collate as much evidence as possible to establish facts and context. This was not a quick or straightforward process for a variety of reasons.”

Arnold is keen to emphasise here that the disciplinary process only started in February when charges were dropped. In underlining that the club has been busy establishing “full information”, Arnold is laying the groundwork here to explain why the internal inquiry had, in his view, not had grounds to terminate Greenwood’s contract. Women’s rights campaigners have taken issue with the statement playing up a “duty of care” to Greenwood, however. “Hundreds of players get dropped annually with much less thought,” said Jamie Klingler, co-founder of Reclaim These Streets.

Accepting Greenwood’s account

“It was essential for us to respect the rights and wishes of the alleged victim. Also, we have limited powers of investigation which meant we were reliant on third party cooperation. Timings have also been influenced by my desire to minimise the impact of the investigation on our men’s and women’s teams, as well as our Lionesses. I acknowledge that this gave more time for speculation, but the alternative would have been to compromise due process or create untimely disruption. While we were unable to access certain evidence for reasons we respect, the evidence we did collate led us to conclude that Mason did not commit the acts he was charged with.”

Given an acknowledgement that United’s processes were “unable to access certain evidence”, Arnold’s conclusion that “Mason did not commit the acts he was charged with” has drawn some raised eyebrows. “They have said they are satisfied he did not commit the criminal offences he was accused of,” posted Adam Wagner, a barrister at Doughty Street Chambers. “That’s a big statement to make, based on a disciplinary investigation.” Arnold’s words here suggest United were unable to interview the alleged victim directly. He also suggests he was slow to clarify his position in response to critical reports in recent days because he did not want to distract attention from England’s World Cup final in Australia.

An alternative explanation

“I am restricted as to what I can say for legal reasons, including the alleged victim’s ongoing right to anonymity, but I am able to share the following with you which should give you some insight into the complexity of this case: The alleged victim requested the police to drop their investigation in April 2022; We were provided with alternative explanations for the audio recording, which was a short excerpt from a much longer recording, and for the images posted online; The alleged victim’s family participated in the process and were given the opportunity to review and correct our factual findings.”

This statement from Arnold leaves more questions than answers. However, it is the first time United have clarified the content of the recording is more extensive than previously believed. Sources underlined that the recording played a relatively small part in a potential case investigated by police. Arnold’s words do suggest, however, that the alleged victim’s family is supportive of United’s statement. The alleged victim’s mother is understood to have helped United with their inquiries.

Reintegration plan denial

“Last week the media reported that we had decided to reintegrate Mason and that elements of a plan to do so had been leaked to them. Reintegration was one of the outcomes we considered and planned for. For context, over the course of the past six months several outcomes have been contemplated and planned for, and my view has evolved as our process progressed. While the ultimate decision rested with me, I was taking various factors and views into account right up until the point of finalising my decision.”

Arnold is attempting to refute the inevitable suggestion that United are presiding over a U-turn. It was reported last week that Arnold had told senior United staff that the club was planning to bring back Greenwood. Subsequent reports then claimed United were set to perform an about-turn by axing the striker in the wake of a backlash from sections of the fanbase. Sources underlined a plot to let him play again for United was just one of “several potential outcomes”.

Greenwood made mistakes

“While I am satisfied that Mason did not commit the acts he was charged with, Mason’s accepted that he has made mistakes which he takes responsibility for. I am also mindful of the challenge that Mason would face rebuilding his career and raising a baby together with his partner in the harsh spotlight of Manchester United. Further, this case has provoked strong opinions, and it is my responsibility to minimise any distraction to the unity we are seeking within the club.”

If Greenwood is innocent, it is unclear what Arnold is referring to here by “mistakes”. Multiple sources have told Telegraph Sport he would have been sacked immediately if the club did not believe his account. “There is an acceptance he made ‘mistakes’ but what does he mean,” added Wagner on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “If there is an alternative, innocent explanation for the information in the public domain the club could release it. If there isn’t, then why was the plan to reintegrate him?”

A potential way back?

“Although we have decided that Mason will seek to rebuild his career away from Manchester United, that does not signal the end of this matter. The club will continue to offer its support both to the alleged victim and Mason to help them rebuild and move forward positively with their lives.”

This concluding statement stops short of ruling out a return to United in years to come if Greenwood is able to rebuild his career. As it stands, sources insist there is no plan to have Greenwood back in the short term. He will not be returning to Carrington but will remain on full pay while United help find a move away for him as the club believes it does not have grounds to terminate his contract. Campaigners such as Klingler are disappointed by the absences of any reference to United championing women’s rights in the statement, however. “Greenwood and Manchester United actively tried to spin this new version of him rather than to deal with the trauma he caused to his partner and the fact that a woman is killed every three days in the UK by a man; most of these in domestic violence situations,” she says.

