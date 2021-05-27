How Rich Are Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and the Other Top 10 Richest Pro Golfers?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
George Malone
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
photogolfer / Shutterstock.com
photogolfer / Shutterstock.com

Golf is a sport often associated with wealth. It's expensive to play, between the equipment and greens fees. It's quite expensive to join a golf club, and many are considered exclusive (and exclusionary).

Show Support: Don't Miss Out on Nominating Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured on GOBankingRates -- Ends May 31

And if you're a professional men's golfer, it's quite lucrative. From tournament winnings to golf course design firms to endorsements for golf equipment, golfers have plenty of opportunities to rake in the cash.

Looking at the top 10 richest golfers, based on Celebrity Net Worth's information, many of the top names aren't surprising. But some of the biggest names in the sport's history are missing. Read on to see some of the other surprises.

Last updated: May 27, 2021

Vijay Singh golfer
Vijay Singh golfer

Vijay Singh

  • Age: 58

  • Major wins: 3 (1998 PGA Championship, 2000 Masters, 2004 PGA Championship)

  • Total Pro Wins: 64

Singh has won 22 times since turning 40, a PGA Tour record.

Click through to find out what his net worth is.

Find Out: The Richest Athletes in the World

Ernie Els golfer
Ernie Els golfer

Ernie Els

  • Age: 51

  • Major wins: 4 (1994 U.S. Open, 1997 U.S. Open, 2002 British Open, 2012 British Open)

  • Total Pro Wins: 74

Nicknamed "The Big Easy" for his smooth swing, the South African was one of the "Big Five" golfers (along with Retief Goosen, Phil Mickelson, Vijay Singh and Tiger Woods) to dominate golf in the mid-2000s. Now a member of the PGA Champions Tour, Els also designs golf courses all over the world.

See what his net worth has grown to.

Read: Most Successful Athlete From Every Decade

Jordan Spieth
Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth

  • Age: 27

  • Major wins: 3 (2015 Masters, 2015 U.S. Open, 2017 British Open)

  • Total Pro Wins: 15

Spieth took the golf world by storm in 2015 when he became just the sixth player to win the Masters and U.S. Open in the same year. He's considered one of the great young golfers in the game, and he has a huge endorsement deal with Under Armour.

Check out what his net worth is thanks to his wins and deals.

See: Pro Athletes Who Have Lost Millions of Dollars

Fred Couples
Fred Couples

Fred Couples

  • Age: 61

  • Major wins: 1 (1992 Masters)

  • Total Pro Wins: 62

The easygoing golfer known as "Boom Boom" captured the golf world's attention when he won the 1992 Masters, a victory capped when his tee shot on the 12th hole of the final round miraculously hung on the fringe instead of rolling into the water. He has plenty of endorsements for golf equipment and clothing.

See what his total net worth is.

Take a Look: How Rich are Michael Jordan, Alex Rodriguez And 13 More Incredibly Wealthy Retired Athletes?

Rory McIlroy and Nike
Rory McIlroy and Nike

Rory McIlroy

  • Age: 32

  • Major wins: 4 (2011 U.S. Open, 2012 PGA Championship, 2014 British Open, 2014 PGA Championship)

  • Total Pro Wins: 28

The popular golfer from Northern Ireland was seen as the next Tiger Woods when he won his third and fourth majors in 2014, and he signed a huge endorsement deal with Nike. However, he has come up short in his attempts to win the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam.

Click through to see what his net worth adds up to.

Find Out More: Biggest Sports Contracts Ever

Gary Player The 2018 Masters Tournament, Augusta, USA - 04 Apr 2018Gary Player of South Africa reacts on the fifth hole during the Par 3 Contest at the 2018 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, 04 April 2018.
Gary Player The 2018 Masters Tournament, Augusta, USA - 04 Apr 2018Gary Player of South Africa reacts on the fifth hole during the Par 3 Contest at the 2018 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, 04 April 2018.

Gary Player

  • Age: 85

  • Major wins: 9 (1959 British Open, 1961 Masters, 1962 PGA Championship, 1965 U.S. Open, 1968 British Open, 1972 PGA Championship, 1974 Masters, 1974 British Open, 1978 Masters)

  • Total Pro Wins: 160

Nicknamed "the Black Knight" for wearing all black while playing, the South African is one of the greatest golfers of all time. He became the third player to win the career Grand Slam and, along with Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus, dominated golf in the 1960s and 1970s. Player's company has designed more than 400 golf courses, and the 5-foot-6-inch golfer has written 36 books on golf instruction and fitness.

See how much he is worth.

Other Sports: How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?

Phil MIckelson golfer-
Phil MIckelson golfer-

Phil Mickelson

  • Age: 50

  • Major wins: 6 (2004 Masters, 2005 PGA Championship, 2006 Masters, 2010 Masters, 2013 British Open, 2021 PGA Championship)

  • Total Pro Wins: 54

Mickelson is easily the second-best golfer of the current era, behind Tiger Woods, and holds the record as the oldest Grand Slam winner after claiming the 2021 PGA Championship at the age of 50. In addition to his five major wins, he has 11 runner-up finishes, including six at the U.S. Open.

Find out what his net worth is at after all this success.

Check Out: LeBron James and More of the Richest Athletes Younger Than 40

Jack Nicklaus golfer
Jack Nicklaus golfer

Jack Nicklaus

  • Age: 81

  • Major wins: 18 (1962 U.S. Open, 1963 Masters, 1963 PGA Championship, 1965 Masters, 1966 Masters, 1966 British Open, 1967 U.S. Open, 1970 British Open, 1971 PGA Championship, 1972 Masters, 1972 U.S. Open, 1973 PGA Championship, 1975 Masters, 1975 PGA Championship, 1978 British Open, 1980 U.S. Open, 1980 PGA Championship, 1986 Masters)

  • Total Pro Wins: 117

The Golden Bear sets the standard by which all other golfers are measured. With his astonishing 18 majors (and 19 runner-up finishes), Nicklaus dominated golf for more than two decades. He has gone on to have a successful career in the course-design business.

Find out what his net worth is.

Big Money: 27 Richest No. 1 NFL Draft Picks

Greg-Norman
Greg-Norman

Greg Norman

  • Age: 66

  • Major wins: 2 (1986 British Open, 1993 British Open)

  • Total Pro Wins: 88

The Australian golfer known as The Shark (or The Great White Shark) has an impressive playing resume, with 331 weeks as the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, plus a lucrative course-design and apparel business. Norman might be better known for his runner-up finishes, including two heartbreaking losses at the Masters.

See what his golf career has helped his net worth grow to.

Find Out: Which NFL Hall of Famer Has the Highest Net Worth?

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 02: Tiger Woods of the United States tees off on the 3rd hole during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 02: Tiger Woods of the United States tees off on the 3rd hole during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Tiger Woods

  • Age: 45

  • Major wins: 15 (1997 Masters, 1999 PGA Championship, 2000 U.S. Open, 2000 British Open, 2000 PGA Championship, 2001 Masters, 2002 Masters, 2002 U.S. Open, 2005 Masters, 2005 British Open, 2006 British Open, 2006 PGA Championship, 2007 PGA Championship, 2008 U.S. Open, 2019 Masters)

  • Total Pro Wins: 109

One of the biggest names in sports, Woods has put together a spectacular career and is considered either the best or second-best golfer (behind Jack Nicklaus) in history. His 15 majors are second only to Nicklaus' tally, and he held all four major Grand Slam trophies at once when he won the 2001 Masters. That might have been the single greatest stretch of domination in golf history. Woods piled up tons of endorsements, including everything from Nike to Rolex to Gillette. Although his career was sidetracked by injuries and scandal, Woods is still considered one of the top draws in sports.

See what his net worth sits at now.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Rich Are Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and the Other Top 10 Richest Pro Golfers?

Recommended Stories

  • Brooke Henderson upset by 194th-ranked player in LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play

    Brooke Henderson is fifth in the Rolex Rankings but suffered a round-robin loss at the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play.

  • Devers homers as Red Sox beat Braves 9-5

    Rafael Devers homered and drove in three runs, and the Boston Red Sox stopped Atlanta's four-game win streak with a 9-5 victory over the Braves on Wednesday night. Hunter Renfroe also connected for Boston, and Christian Vázquez had three RBIs. Xander Bogaerts walked twice and scored three times.

  • Tiger Woods on rehab: 'More painful than anything I have ever experienced'

    Tiger Woods calls his injuries from a February wreck "more painful than anything I have ever experienced."

  • Senior PGA field finds inspiration from Mickelson's PGA win

    From Ryder Cup captains past and present to former winners at Southern Hills, the Senior PGA Championship offers a mix of inspiration and motivation all because of one eligible player who chose not to join them. Phil Mickelson will play on the PGA Tour at Colonial instead of one of the elite majors for the 50-and-older set. Mickelson made history last week by winning the PGA Championship at 50 to become golf’s oldest major champion and he got the attention of his peers.

  • Why was not a single player from an HBCU selected in the NFL draft? It's the scouting

    John Wooten and Will McClay are trying to start a scouting service to provide all 32 NFL teams more information and data about prospects from HBCUs.

  • Adidas announces the signing of projected top-five pick Jalen Green

    Green joins a basketball roster that includes players like James Harden, Candace Parker, Damian Lillard and Chiney Ogwumike among others.

  • 'Friends: The Reunion': The ten biggest revelations (spoilers)

    SPOILER WARNING: From secret crushes to on-set crashes, here are the ten biggest revelations from the eagerly awaited Friends Reunion special.

  • Biden pledges to tackle monopolies, supply shortages as prices rise

    CLEVELAND (Reuters) -President Joe Biden pledged on Thursday to root out anti-competitive business practices and ease construction materials shortages and transportation backups that are causing price hikes across the country. "In the coming weeks, my administration will take steps to combat these supply pressures, starting with the construction materials and transportation bottlenecks, and building off the work we're doing on computer chips," Biden said in a speech at Ohio's Cuyahoga Community College. "We're also announcing new initiatives to combat anti-competitive practices that hurt small businesses and families."

  • Kyle Chandler To Star In ‘Super Pumped’ Showtime Series About Uber From ‘Billions’ Co-Creators

    EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Kyle Chandler is set to star opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the first installment of Super Pumped, Showtime’s anthology series from Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien. The installment, which is based on Mike Isaac’s bestselling book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, tells the story of the ride-sharing company that stands […]

  • Former Cardinals OL Jared Veldheer suspended 6 games but is retiring

    The suspension won't matter as he has decided to retire again and he hasn't signed with a team before December the last two seasons anyway.

  • Sued by partner over sale, Taylor says T-wolves won't move

    Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor expressed confidence Thursday that the NBA franchise will remain in Minnesota after it is sold, responding to a federal lawsuit against him by one of his investors alleging breach of contract. Taylor, who also owns the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx, recently finalized an agreement to sell the basketball clubs to e-commerce mogul Marc Lore and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez for $1.5 billion. The deal would unfold incrementally, beginning this year with a 20% purchase of Taylor’s stake.

  • The Memorial to offer on-site COVID-19 vaccinations for fans

    The Memorial, taking place in Ohio June 4-6, will to offer on-site COVID-19 vaccinations at the tournament to fans.

  • Soccer-Zidane restored success to Real but seemed unwilling to rebuild

    Zinedine Zidane brought some success and stability back to a Real Madrid side that was in freefall without him but the Frenchman ultimately proved unwilling to preside over the squad rebuild the club felt it needed. Zidane called time on his second spell in charge of the club on Thursday, leaving on his own terms as he did in 2018 after an unprecedented hat-trick of Champions League crowns and when he abruptly retired as a player in 2006. Zidane certainly deserved more respect for how he took a side that had become dishevelled under short-lived successors Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari and transformed them into La Liga champions a year later.

  • Joe Ingles, TNT crew surprise Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson with Sixth Man of the Year award

    Jordan Clarkson is now the first Jazz player to ever win the Sixth Man of the Year award.

  • Ben Rothwell: Health issues, looming roster cuts have put UFC career on the line

    Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.

  • Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Daniel Rodriguez booked for UFC Fight Night on July 17

    Cousin of Khabib, Abubakar Nurmagomedov has his third UFC fight booked.

  • Suns-Lakers: Chris Paul briefly exits with right shoulder contusion, returns to MVP chants

    Chris Paul grabbed at his shoulder after a collision under the basket.

  • Jon Jones hired one of the sharpest advisors in boxing, longtime analyst says

    Richard Schaefer has the ability to make a big impact in helping Jon Jones deal with UFC president Dana White.

  • Egan Bernal extends lead on day of drama and intrigue at Giro d'Italia

    Bernal wins shortened stage to extend his lead Caruso moves up to second overall Yates tumbles down the standings Simon Yates’s team insisted on Monday night that it was "not over yet" and that their man was “still riding to win” the Giro d’Italia. But the 28-year-old BikeExchange rider suffered a crushing blow on Monday as he was dropped on a freezing cold and wet 16th stage, which was won in emphatic fashion by race leader Egan Bernal. Yates’ fellow Briton Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) had a better day, moving into a podium position after crossing the line fifth in Cortina d’Ampezzo in the Italian Dolomites. The designated “queen” stage of the race had to be shortened by organisers at the last minute as snow and sleet hit the mountain range. Instead of a 212-kilometre route over three major mountain passes, the stage followed a 153km route over only one major pass, the Giau. But that was more than enough for Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers} to prove once again he is the man to beat in this race. The Colombian attacked over the top of the Giau, caught the last remaining breakaway rider, Antonio Pedrero (Movistar), and won the stage brilliantly to put time into all of his rivals. Bernal even had the time and presence of mind to slow down and take off his rain jacket before the finish, riding no-handed on wet slippery cobbles approaching the line - not an easy thing to do - so that he could display the pink jersey. "I wanted to put on a show," said the 2019 Tour de France champion. “This is the type of cycling I like, tough stages like these. It's a risk but I believed in myself and the team believed in me.” Bernal finished 27 seconds ahead of Romain Bardet (DSM), with Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) third, the Italian moving up from third to second overall at 2min 24sec. Carthy, meanwhile, jumped from fifth to third, 3min 40sec back. Yates, who had been second overall going into the stage, dropped to fifth overall at 4mins20sec after shedding 2min37secs to Bernal on the stage. “His Giro is not over but against such a strong Bernal like today it’s going to be very hard,” conceded BikeExchange general manager Brent Copeland, who said Yates just had a “bad day” rather than a problem with fuelling or the cold. “We’re riding to win but Bernal is riding well too. It’s not over and we’ll try to do something and make it a spectacular Giro.” The riders have a final rest day on Tuesday. The Giro finishes in Milan on Sunday.

  • Tennis-Everyone must work on creating safe mental environment for players, says Swiatek's psychologist

    All tennis stakeholders should work on creating a safe environment for players whose mental health is at risk, the sports psychologist of French Open champion Iga Swiatek said on Thursday. Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said on Wednesday she would not take questions from the press at the French Open, saying the nature of news conferences puts an undue burden on players' mental health.