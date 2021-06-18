How Rich Are Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and the Other Top 10 Richest Pro Golfers?

Reuters

The intriguing prospect of feuding Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau playing together in the third round at the U.S. Open has been narrowly avoided, even though they were locked on the same score after the second round on Friday. Pairings for the third round were done automatically, and several players finished on the same even-par 142 halfway total between when DeChambeau got done early and Koepka came in late at Torrey Pines. Therefore, though they equal 13th, the American heavyweights will tee off 33 minutes apart on Saturday -- Koepka with Canadian Adam Hadwin at 11.56 am local time (1856 GMT), followed later by DeChambeau with South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout.