How Rich Are Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and the Other Top 10 Richest Pro Golfers?

Throughout golf's history, 45 golfers have won at least one major PGA tournament and also amassed a fortune of at least $10 million.
Phil Mickelson sits seven strokes off the pace halfway through the US Open, but the six-time major champion says he's playing well enough to make a weekend charge for a historic victory.
Golfers have feud which culminated at US PGA ChampionshipDeChambeau says he was trying to have fun with stunt Bryson DeChambeau finished Thursday’s round two-over par. Photograph: Jacob Kupferman/AP Bryson DeChambeau popped up during a Brooks Koepka interview once again on Thursday, although this time his appearance did not prompt an x-rated response. The two golfers have been involved in a running feud which has either tarnished or boosted the sport, depending on your point of view. The matter
A new track means traditional qualification and that has changed the salary cap formula at DraftKings. (Jenna Watson/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
There aren't many free agent defensive ends available, but the San Francisco 49ers may look to sign one.
What do you get for winning the U.S. Open? Quite a bit actually. Money, fame, a big trophy. And so many invitations.
49ers LB Fred Warner is behind Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner on the NFL Wire list of the NFL's 11 best linebackers.
We caught up with the basketball legend who told us the WNBA Twitter beef that blew up earlier this week unearthed some very serious issues that need attention.
The Chicago Bears landed one of the most effective pass protectors in the 2021 NFL draft with Teven Jenkins
Brian Baldinger Compares Landon Dickerson to Quenton Nelson
"The Capitol Attack is likely the most complex investigation ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice," the government said in a court filing.
The relationship between the Lions and Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson continues to be strained, at best. On Friday, Johnson disclosed another reason for his hard feelings. Johnson claims that he wanted to finish his career with another team, but that the Lions wouldn’t let him leave. “We asked would they release me or [more]
IBM (IBM) has completed the acquisition of Turbonomic, affirming its focus on building an ecosystem of business partners. The acquisition is expected to enhance the tech giant's push to accelerate clients' transition to hybrid cloud and AI. Turbonomic is also expected to complement Instana, IBM's recent acquisition. The two are key to the tech giant's push to launch IBM Cloud for Watson AIOps and support the automation of IT operations using AI. Increased investments in AI-powered automation are
Makenna Miller has been voted district offensive MVP in back-to-back years.
The intriguing prospect of feuding Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau playing together in the third round at the U.S. Open has been narrowly avoided, even though they were locked on the same score after the second round on Friday. Pairings for the third round were done automatically, and several players finished on the same even-par 142 halfway total between when DeChambeau got done early and Koepka came in late at Torrey Pines. Therefore, though they equal 13th, the American heavyweights will tee off 33 minutes apart on Saturday -- Koepka with Canadian Adam Hadwin at 11.56 am local time (1856 GMT), followed later by DeChambeau with South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout.
Brooks Koepka shot a 73 on the second day of the U.S. Open but still in the hunt going into the weekend.
Thrive Causemetics's Buildable Blur CC Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 35 works as a skin perfector, boosting protection from the sun. "I love Thrive's Buildable Blur CC Cream because it is a full-coverage foundation," explains makeup artist Kerrin Johnson. "But with an impressive SPF 35, you can happily use this every day throughout summer, with full confidence that your skin is well-protected." Makeup artist Geneva Fong loves the luminous finish that the Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30 delivers.
Condensed Game: Javier Báez crushed a two-run home run and Kyle Hendricks twirled six scoreless innings in the Cubs' 2-0 shutout win
Whenever the name Rick James is spoken, some may snicker with laughter, some may sneer with disgust, and others will smile with nostalgia. A new documentary about the late platinum-selling singer/songwriter will have you feeling everything about him. Bitchin: The Sound and Fury of Rick James is the definitive documentation of a talented artist and complex, tortured man.
Duke football continued to take advantage and capitalize on visits from their top targets in the class of 2022 on Thursday when Brian Parker II from Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier offered his commitment.