Kentucky Derby champ Rich Strike will not run in Preakness, opts for Belmont Stakes

The chase for the Triple Crown will have to wait another year.

Rich Strike, the surprise long shot winner of the Kentucky Derby, will not compete in the Preakness next weekend. Instead, the horse will next run at the Belmont Stakes in June.

The decision for trainer Eric Reed and owner Rick Dawson came down to what was best for history versus what was best for the horse. Prior to the miracle Derby finish, Rich Strike's team had planned to compete at the Belmont and bypass the Preakness; it was only the weight of history that kept next weekend's race at Pimlico in the horse's future at all.

"After very careful consideration, the owner and trainer of Rich Strike felt it was not in the best interest of the horse to run in the Preakness," a spokesperson for Reed told Yahoo Sports in a statement. "We look forward to returning in the Belmont."

The Belmont Stakes sets up as a better course for Rich Strike's strengths. It's 1 1/2 miles, as opposed to the Preakness' 1 3/16 miles (and the Derby's 1 1/4 miles), giving the horse more opportunity to close in the way it did on Saturday at Churchill Downs. The turns at Pimlico are tighter, making for more traffic and more potential for trouble. The furious, record-setting pace that began the Kentucky Derby — which tired out the favorites late in the race — is unlikely to be repeated. And finally, in terms of the horse's health, Rich Strike has never raced more than once in five weeks, and the Preakness would have added a race in the middle of the five weeks between the Derby and the Belmont.

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 07: Jockey Sonny Leon aboard Rich Strike (21) is paraded in the winner's circle after winning the148th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 7th, 2022, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

