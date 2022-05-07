Rich Strike: What to know about the 2022 Kentucky Derby horse
Rich Strike
An absolutely stunning upset!
Rich Strike WINS the @KentuckyDerby! #KyDerby pic.twitter.com/2pVcVnPq2N
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 7, 2022
Color: Chestnut
Bred in: Kentucky
Sire: Keen Ice
Dam: Gold Strike, by Smart Strike
More: Watch Rich Strike's stunning highlight win at 2022 Kentucky Derby
Kentucky Derby 2022: Everything you need to know about this year's race
Price tag: N/A
Owner: RED TR-Racing (Richard Dawson), first Derby
Trainer: Eric Reed, first Derby
Jockey: Sonny Leon, first Derby
Record: 1-0-3 in seven starts
Career earnings: $111,289
Road to the Kentucky Derby points: 21 (No. 21)
Last race: Third in Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks on April 2 at Turfway Park
More: 'Here for the ambiance': Revelers return to the party in the Kentucky Derby infield
Running style: Deep closer
Notes: Rich Strike’s lone victory came in his only start at Churchill — a $51,500 maiden claiming race last September in which he won by 17 ¼ lengths at 10-1 odds. … All three of his races this year have come on Turfway Park’s Tapeta surface, finishing third, fourth and third.
What they're saying: “We are entering and hoping and praying,” Reed said.
More: Mattress Mack is betting $1.5M on Epicenter minutes before post in 2022 Kentucky Derby
More horse racing: Your daily guide to Derby Week at Churchill Downs
Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @KentuckyDerbyCJ.
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Rich Strike: Derby horse's jockey, trainer, owner, bloodline, more