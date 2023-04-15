Rich Rodriguez shares opinion on Hugh Freeze’s spring game idea

A handful of college football programs have wrapped up spring practice, while several others will conclude excercises over the next two weeks.

Spring practice has become the same song and dance for many seasons, as programs work to install new or improved systems while showcasing a small sample size of what’s to come in the fall in an open scrimmage for fans and media to attend.

In order to make spring practice worthwhile, and to provide a more entertaining product to fans, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze recently suggested that he would be open to play in-state programs such as Troy or UAB for A-Day as opposed to playing the usual intrasquad scrimmage, with proceeds from the game going to a local charity.

Jon Sumrall of Troy and Trent Dilfer of UAB both have shared their desire to play Auburn or Alabama in a spring setting. Alabama’s Nick Saban is also open to the idea of playing an in-state team in the name of charity.

Earlier this week, another in-state head coach voiced his opinion on the matter.

Rich Rodriguez, the former West Virginia, Michigan, and Arizona head coach who is in his second season as the head coach at Jax State, says that he is willing to play Auburn or Alabama in the spring for the right price.

“Hell yeah, give me a million dollars, we’ll be down there (in Auburn or Tuscaloosa),” Rodriguez said in a recent interview with ABC 33/40.

Rodriguez went on to say that he likes the idea of charity being involved in the hypotheical plan, but has one stipulation. As the Gamecocks prepare to transition from FCS to FBS, Rodriguez would like to see some of the money earned from the game go back into his program.

“Tuscaloosa or Auburn, Alabama. I think it’s good for charity, too, but and you could control a little bit and it’d be fun, but I’d like to get a little cash for that,” Rodriguez said. “We got a lot of bills to pay. That new weight room and that new facility. Maybe even $500,000, we’ll go down there for that first spring game. We might get our brains beat in, but it doesn’t count, right? It doesn’t go on your record. If you want to get better as a football team, you play against the best. If you go down to Tuscaloosa, you’re gonna play against the best.”

On July 1, Jax State will officially become a member of the Football Bowl Subdivision as a member of Conference USA.

Auburn has played Jax State once in history, when the Gamecocks took Auburn to overtime on Sept. 12, 2015 before the Tigers prevailed, 27-20, at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Gamecocks have never played Alabama in football.

Rich Rod on playing other schools in the state in a spring game @abc3340 "Hell yes give me a million dollars and we'll be down there to Tuscaloosa or Auburn" pic.twitter.com/E3HuDpW9LS — Chris McCulley (@ChrisMcCulleyTV) April 14, 2023

