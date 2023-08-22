Rich Rodriguez names Zion Webb as Jacksonville State football week zero starter at quarterback

Jacksonville State football head coach Rich Rodriguez named returning starter Zion Webb the week zero starter on Tuesday.

The announcement came with the added statement that Nebraska transfer Logan Smothers will also play, the two were listed as first team QBs in a depth chart released Monday. After the second fall scrimmage, Rodriguez told reporters that a starting quarterback wouldn't be named until game time on Saturday when the Gamecocks host UTEP at 4:30 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network.

"He’s has had a good camp. He’s a veteran, he’s been around a bit, it’s his second season in the system so he’s a lot more comfortable than a year ago. He’s done a great job with leadership. … Zion, he shown that he understands what we want to do," Rodriguez said in a Tuesday press conference.

Webb started all 11 games last season, but found himself in a quarterback battle after receiving a waiver from the NCAA to play a seventh season. Webb threw for 1,731 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He is a dual-threat quarterback adding 647 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. For his career, he has thrown for more than 4,000 yards and 29 touchdowns while rushing for more than 1,500 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Smothers played for three seasons at Nebraska under Scott Frost, playing in 12 games. He returned to his native state of Alabama this offseason via the transfer portal. Another quarterback to watch is redshirt-freshman Te'Sean Smoot, who is the third stringer but could see playing time according to Rodriguez.

